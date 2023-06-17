Celebrity Parents CBS Mornings' Tony Dokoupil Shares His Father's Day Wish: 'Slow Down, Quiet Down' (Exclusive) Tony Dokupil tells PEOPLE he's hoping for a quiet but special Father's Day making memories at home with his two younger kids By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 17, 2023 01:41PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Courtesy of Tony Dokoupil CBS This Morning co-anchor Tony Dokoupil is hoping to soak up family time this Father's Day. Speaking with PEOPLE about the special holiday, the journalist, 42, opens up about his hopes for how his family will celebrate. "My favorite thing to do with my kids is watch movies, which feels like story time for everyone," he tells PEOPLE. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Tony Dokoupil and baby. Courtesy of Tony Dokoupil Katy Tur Advocates for Parental Leave, Recalls Unplanned C-Section and Postpartum Hallucinations "In fact, that's going to be my big Father's Day wish — everyone sit down, slow down, quiet down and hang around on the couch for a minute," he proposes. "Dad wants a movie." Fatherhood is full of highs and lows and while Dokoupil — who shares daughter Eloise, 2, and son Theodore, a.k.a. "Teddy, 4, with wife Katy Tur, and is also dad to an 11-year-old daughter and a 13-year-old son, who live in Tel Aviv with his ex — goes through it as any parent might, he also sees the upside to all the tough times. "My kids have made me 20 years older, but 100 times happier. They’re a pain in the neck but a boost to the heart," he shares. "So while I sometimes wish they’d grow up already, I also want them to be little and mine forever." This spring, the couple enjoyed special moments as both of their kids celebrated their birthday, with Teddy turning 4 in April. "Happy 4th (!!) Birthday to my little guy. I love you even more than you love trucks," the wrote in a joint Instagram post. A few weeks later, Eloise turned 2, with the couple writing on Instagram, "You only turn 2 once (because otherwise this much cuteness would be illegal)."