CBS Mornings' Tony Dokoupil Shares His Father's Day Wish: 'Slow Down, Quiet Down' (Exclusive)

CBS This Morning co-anchor Tony Dokoupil is hoping to soak up family time this Father's Day.

Speaking with PEOPLE about the special holiday, the journalist, 42, opens up about his hopes for how his family will celebrate.

"My favorite thing to do with my kids is watch movies, which feels like story time for everyone," he tells PEOPLE.

Tony Dokoupil and baby. Courtesy of Tony Dokoupil

"In fact, that's going to be my big Father's Day wish — everyone sit down, slow down, quiet down and hang around on the couch for a minute," he proposes. "Dad wants a movie."

Fatherhood is full of highs and lows and while Dokoupil — who shares daughter Eloise, 2, and son Theodore, a.k.a. "Teddy, 4, with wife Katy Tur, and is also dad to an 11-year-old daughter and a 13-year-old son, who live in Tel Aviv with his ex — goes through it as any parent might, he also sees the upside to all the tough times.

"My kids have made me 20 years older, but 100 times happier. They’re a pain in the neck but a boost to the heart," he shares. "So while I sometimes wish they’d grow up already, I also want them to be little and mine forever."



This spring, the couple enjoyed special moments as both of their kids celebrated their birthday, with Teddy turning 4 in April.

"Happy 4th (!!) Birthday to my little guy. I love you even more than you love trucks," the wrote in a joint Instagram post.

A few weeks later, Eloise turned 2, with the couple writing on Instagram, "You only turn 2 once (because otherwise this much cuteness would be illegal)."

