CBS Mornings' Nate Burleson Reveals Special Twist He's Putting on Father's Day with His Kids (Exclusive)

Nate Burleson tells PEOPLE he's taking a different approach to Father's Day this year

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on June 17, 2023 10:49AM EDT
Nate Burleson and family. Photo:

Courtesy of Nate Burleson

Nate Burleson is looking forward to quality time with his kids this Father's Day.

The CBS Mornings co-anchor and Good Morning Football host, 41, credits wife Atoya and their three kids — Mia, who turns 13 next month, Nehemiah, 17, and Nathaniel II, 19 — for making him feel loved and celebrated year-round, but especially in celebration of the special day.

"I'm always thankful for my Father's Day because my wife always highlights the effort I put into being the best dad," he tells PEOPLE.

Nate Burleson and daughter.

Courtesy of Nate Burleson

Instead of looking forward to receiving gifts from his kids, Burleson is focused on sharing something special with them.

"I'm looking forward to the cool gifts my wife will give me," he laughs, adding, "This year, I'm doing something different in giving my kids watches to represent the time we've spent together."

It's been an emotional year for the father of three, who has watched his oldest turn 19, just ahead of his high school graduation and heading off to college.

nate burleson family
Nate Burleson and his family. Nate Burleson/Instagram

"Happiest of birthdays to my not-so-little Nate! I’ve seen you go from a boy to man and it has been nothing short of amazing… @nathaniel.burleson this is your last B-Day before you head off to college so let’s make it a good one," he wrote.

Nate II announced in December that he will follow in his father's footsteps and play football for the University of Nevada, where Burleson made a name for himself before heading to the NFL for a career that spanned 11 years.

"I would just say I have to break all his [school] records," Nate II told NorthJersey.com of the decision. "It’s definitely a lot of pressure behind it, and I have to work for everything, but I have to do better than he did there. That’s my goal."

