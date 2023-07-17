'Yellowstone' to Make Its CBS Debut Alongside Network's Revised Fall Schedule amid Strikes

The Kevin Costner drama will fill a key timeslot while production on new scripted shows is on hold due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes

By
Esther Kang
Published on July 17, 2023 09:53PM EDT
Yellowstone promo photo
Photo:

CBS

Yellowstone has found a new home at CBS!

The network announced that the previously Kevin Costner-led western drama would be making its broadcast TV debut this fall on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, after airing exclusively on the Paramount Network cable channel. Yellowstone is also only available to stream on NBCUniversal's Peacock.

Yellowstone's CBS debut will begin with season 1. No premiere date was announced.

Since SAG-AFTRA joined the Writers Guild of America on strike, the network needed to rework its fall schedule after originally releasing it in May. In addition to acquired programming, CBS has incorporated more unscripted shows with no end to either strike in sight. 

Mary Abel in Yellowstone
Mary Abel in 'Yellowstone'.

Emerson Miller/Paramount+

The network is scheduled to bring back SEAL Team after shifting the series to Paramount+ two years ago. Its fifth season will air on Thursdays at 10 p.m. this fall. Ghosts and episodes of the original U.K. series it is based on will air back-to-back before SEAL Team

CBS also plans on running The Amazing Race and Survivor on Wednesdays in 90-minute blocks. Big Brother and The Challenge USA will join the two competitive reality shows as they extend into the fall.  CBS will also air a to-be-determined Paramount+ original series on Mondays at 10 p.m.

The network will debut two new shows, Buddy Games and Lotería Loca, to round out their unscripted programming on Fridays. The Josh Duhamel-hosted Buddy Games will air Thursdays at 9 p.m., following Big Brother. Lotería Loca, hosted by Jaime Camil, will kick off Monday nights at 8 p.m.

SURVIVOR
'Survivor'.

Robert Voets/CBS

The second half of season 5 of Yellowstone was projected to return in the summer of 2023 but has seen delays with production and Costner’s exit as the series’ lead. During the first half, the show continued drawing record numbers, with 12 million viewers tuning into the season 5 premiere in November 2022.

While fans can catch up on the earlier drama among the Dutton family on CBS, viewers will have to wait even little longer than expected for the second half of season five

Back in June, Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan admitted he wasn’t pleased with Costner’s departure, though he assured fans that his character John Dutton wouldn’t pay a gruesome price in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

YELLOWSTONE, Kevin Costner, âOne Hundred Years Is Nothing', (Season 5, ep. 501, aired Nov. 13, 2022)
Kevin Costner. Paramount Network/Courtesy Everett Collection

"I'm disappointed. It truncates the closure of his character. It doesn’t alter it, but it truncates it," he continued, referencing the actor’s decision to focus on his upcoming movie Horizon and leave the series behind. "His movie seems to be a great priority to him and he wants to shift focus. I sure hope [the movie is] worth it — and that it’s a good one."

That said, Sheridan revealed he already has another spinoff in the works, and Matthew McConaughey is reportedly in talks to star. The executive producer sees plenty of potential for its place in the expansive Yellowstone universe.

"There are lots of places where a way of life that existed for 150 years is slamming against a new way of life, but the challenges are completely different," he continued. "There are a lot of places you can tell this story.”

Sheridan's Yellowstone universe also includes the prequel series 1883 and 1923, both of which follow earlier generations of the Dutton family. They are available exclusively on Paramount+. Another spin-off titled 6666, set on the famous Four Sixes Ranch in Texas, is also in development.

