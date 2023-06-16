Catt Sadler Got a Facelift at 48 and Documented It All — Here Are the 9 Biggest Takeaways

The podcast host, 48, says she doesn't care what people think about her decision to undergo the knife

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE.
Updated on June 16, 2023 12:02PM EDT
Catt Sadler attends L'Oreal Paris' 'Women of Worth' celebration at The Ebell Club of Los Angeles on December 01, 2022
Catt Sadler wants to make one thing clear — her decision to get a facelift, neck lift and eyelid surgery (blepharoplasty) was for no one but herself.

The 48-year-old podcast host, a show which focuses on topics surrounding aging, told Glamour about her decision to get plastic surgery and share it with the world. Sadler spoke about the experience with honesty, which is nothing new to the woman who quit her job at E! News after exposing that she earned half the wage of her male co-host doing the same job, and detailed what she took out of the process.

“It’s not like I did it because I can’t get a job,” the former host said. “It’s not that I did it because I want my boyfriend to think I look 35. None of that was a consideration. It was more about looking in the mirror and feeling good. How I feel.”

In her candid retelling of the work she had done, Sadler went into great detail of the physical and emotional toll it all took on her — both positive and negative. Here is what we learned about Sadler’s surgery, from start to finish.

Catt Sadler attends The 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards with American Airlines at The 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 08, 2020

Prior to Surgery, Sadler Had Only Gotten Injectables

Sadler revealed that she has never had plastic surgery before, but she has tried Botox, Xeomin, filler, microneedling and laser treatment Morpheus8. She mentioned that the only injection that didn’t work for her was under-eye filler.

“I looked like I hadn’t slept in months, so I thought filler would fix that. And it did,” Sadler admitted. “But I’ve never gotten filler under my eyes since because it’s really painful. I don’t need to do that again.”

She added, “Those are those moments when you’re like, ‘Wait, why do I care about vanity?’ Because in that moment it’s not nice.”

She Wanted to Explore Options for Her Aging Face

Sadler’s podcast, It Sure Is a Beautiful Day, focuses on the midlife years of women — which is a big time of change when it comes to looks. Her interest in this area inspired her to explore options that would make her happier with her changing body.

“Our asses are sagging, our faces are losing volume. How does that make you feel as a woman? How does that affect your relationships?” Sadler questioned of her interests that prompted her podcast. “In the last couple years especially, it started bugging me when I was looking in the mirror more than ever before.”

Catt Sadler Got a Facelift, a Neck Lift, and an Eye Lift at 48

Her Plastic Surgeon Recommended It

When Sadler finally decided to see a plastic surgeon and look into options, she went to Dr. Steve Kim in Beverly Hills, and although she knew “Botox wasn’t going to fix my sagging face and my little chicken neck,” she did not go in expecting to get a facelift until the doctor recommended it.

“He said — which kind of surprised me — that I could consider a facelift, a neck lift, and while I’m at it, my eyes. I was like, 'Oh, s---!' I didn’t really expect him to say that would be what can fix that. But I don’t know why I was being so naive either.”

She Was Surprised It Was Recommended to Her at Her Age

Some may think Sadler is far too young for a facelift — she even noted that she was surprised at the suggestion when she is still in her 40s.

“He was like, ‘Catt, there’s actually no better time. If you wait until, say, 10 years from now and you have more visible signs of permanent aging, deeper wrinkles, more sagging, less volume, and then you do a facelift, it’s quite obvious,’” she said.

She continued: “It was also explained to me that there are advantages to doing it now because, when you’re younger, your recovery is supposed to be better. You heal a little quicker. The cellular health is just going to do its part a little bit better the younger you are.”

She Gives 'Zero F---- What People Think' of Her

Sadler has always been open with the public, and she said her dramatic exit from E! was a symbol of the importance of honesty in her life.

“Without question, that was such a seismic shift in my life. Truth is everything. I just feel like you cannot lose if you’re telling the truth. And that applies to everything.”

As for if she worried what others would think — she said of course she did. She also thought, however, “that one of the best parts about getting older is giving zero f---- what people think of you.”

“It really irks me that people watch social media and it’s being served up in a way from a lot of public figures that how they look is because of going on hikes or sleeping for a month, or I did a little laser treatment when it’s a bigger commitment than that.”

Catt Sadler attends Fashion Island's StyleWeekOC In Partnership With SIMPLY Day Two at Fashion Island on September 17, 2022

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

The Surgery Was Extremely Painful

Prior to the big day, Sadler said she had to get a medical clearance, which included taking a blood panel and getting x-rays done. 

On the day of surgery, she arrived at 6:30 in the morning and was on her way home by 1:30 in the afternoon. The surgery itself went smoothly, but Sadler said she has a piece of advice for anyone considering plastic surgery.

“It wasn’t bad. But what I would say to anyone considering this is how important it is to really take really good care of yourself prior to the surgery,” Sadler said.

She added: “I have, I think, a really high pain tolerance. I pushed out two kids. I love tattoos. I’m not afraid of pain. But I was really miserable that first week. Really miserable. So that was a little scary because I was really uncomfortable.”

The Results Can Take 'Six Months to a Year' to See

The biggest reason Sadler mentioned wanting the surgery was for her own good and how she views herself, so the emotional impact of getting the surgery done was huge — saying “this is a gift to myself.”

“I will say the other big thing that most doctors will tell you, as did Dr. Kim, is that some women get depressed after this,” Sadler shared. “They look in the mirror and don’t recognize who they see. It is a long game. You can get back to life, but don’t expect full results for even six months to a year. So there is an anxious feeling, a mildly depressed feeling. And I think I experienced that a little bit. It’s not an uplifting time, let’s put it that way.”

Still, Sadler said she is happy and feels “like myself.”

She Is Still Recovering a Month Later

Although a possible cold during surgery might’ve made her recovery more difficult than most, Sadler said she is doing just fine.

“I have a little mobility in my jaw, so it’s almost like I’m relearning my bite a little,” she shared. “It’s been explained to me that those are the nerves reattaching, and the muscles are weak, so everything’s kind of getting back to where it was. And it takes a minute for all that to get back together.”

Catt Sadler
The Cost Could Be $30K-$40K

Sadler said the typical cost for a facelift, neck lift and eye job from Dr. Kim ranges from $30,000 to $40,000, she got a “sizable discount” for sharing it publicly.

“Even so, I still had to think if I could afford it, even with the discount. One of my sons is going to college. I’m a single, independent, working mom. I have my own business. So it’s not like the surgery was a no-brainer for me by any means.”

