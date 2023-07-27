Catherine Zeta-Jones Shows Off Her Swimsuit Style in a Plunging One-Piece

The actress shared a couplet of summery photos on Thursday

By
Averi Kremposky
Averi Kremposky is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared in The Independent Florida Alligator and the Women's Media Center.

Published on July 27, 2023 04:35PM EDT
Catherine Zeta-Jones swimsuit
Photo:

Catherine Zeta-Jones/Instagram

Catherine Zeta-Jones is getting some sun this summer!

The Chicago actress shared a pair of swimsuit selfies to her Instagram on Thursday, which shows off the completely laid-back look she’s parading around in this season. Zeta-Jones, 53, rocked a neutral one-piece with a plunging neckline. 

The swimsuit also included a simple cutout below the neckline. The Tony Award winner completed her summery look with a pair of round sunglasses and a massive straw sun hat. Her long dark hair, which is typically loose, was thrown up and tucked into the oversized head piece, and she opted for a completely accessory-free look. 

Catherine Zeta-Jones swimsuit

Catherine Zeta-Jones/Instagram

The Traffic actress kept her caption as effortless as her look, simply writing “Ciao” under her photos and adding a sun emoji to the end. 

It’s obvious that Zeta-Jones is enjoying some well-deserved down time after spending the last couple of months attending various events with her long-time husband, actor and producer Michael Douglass

At the end of May, the pair was spotted holding hands during the F1 Monaco Grand Prix. Zeta-Jones was once again rocking the sun hat look while Douglass, 78, opted for a green baseball cap, a black polo shirt and a pair of light khaki pants. 

Just days before, the couple was spotted wearing more upscale looks as they attended the launch of the new Aston Martin DB12 at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France. Zeta-Jones wore a captivating black sequin mini dress that featured a plunging asymmetrical neckline and flared sleeves. Douglass kept it simple with a navy blue jacket, sans tie with open shirt collar and black pants. 

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas attend the launch of the new Aston Martin DB12 at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes on May 24, 2023 in Cannes, France

Dave Benett/Getty

The couple, who have been married for more than 22 years, first met at the Deauville Film Festival in 1998. Douglas revealed he has his publicist arrange a date with the Welsh beauty after seeing her star as Elena Montero in The Mask of Zorro. The two got married at New York's Plaza Hotel at the end of 2000, but not before welcoming their son, Dylan Douglas, on Aug. 8, 2000. Three years later, the couple welcomed their second child together, daughter Carys Zeta Douglas

