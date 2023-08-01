Catherine Zeta-Jones Is on Grandma Duty as She Shares 'Douglas Pirate Pic' of Cameron Douglas' Kids

Catherine Zeta-Jones is enjoying time with the grandkids.

On her Instagram Story Monday, the Mask of Zorro actress, 53, shared a photo of stepson Cameron Douglas' two children — Ryder, 2½, and Lua, 5½.

The little girl wore a blue and white sundress as she threw an arm around her little brother, who wore an oversized pirate hat and a big smile.

"A Douglas pirate pic," Zeta-Jones captioned the sweet shot.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty

Speaking with PEOPLE about his episode of online recovery talkshow Addiction Talk by American Addiction Centers in May, Cameron said that when it comes to his kids, Zeta-Jones and dad Michael Douglas are "enjoying them just as much as I am."

"I've been spending a lot of time with them and it's fun being the grandparent, right? Because you don't really have to deal with the disciplining or any of that stuff, you just spoil them and have fun with them," he shared.

Cameron continued, "They love spending time with both of their grandparents and all their uncles and aunts. It's really nice that everybody's been able to spend a lot of time together because it can be difficult when people are living all over the place. Time goes by quickly."

Instagram/cameronmorrelldouglas

Though they're still young, Cameron noted he could see some of his family's signature creative spark in his little ones, something that means a lot to him.

"It's interesting. My son is just over 2, and he's got a great disposition — always has a smile on his face and loves meeting new people," he shared.

"But my daughter, she does really amazing imitations," he continued. "I don't think she realizes it, but the first time she did it, she was imitating one of her friends, who is the son of a close friend of mine. And she didn't preface the imitation by saying who she was imitating. She just started doing it, and I knew who it was. It was so spot on that it was a little creepy, like whoa."

"It's interesting because my whole family is involved in the arts, from my grandparents to my uncles, my father, my siblings. It's just genetics, and she doesn't even realize it," he laughed.

