Catherine Zeta-Jones Is on Grandma Duty as She Shares 'Douglas Pirate Pic' of Cameron Douglas' Kids

Cameron Douglas shares Ryder, 2½, and Lua, 5½, with long-time girlfriend Viviane Thibes

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 1, 2023 12:04PM EDT
Catherine Zeta-Jones Is on Grandma Duty as She Shares 'Douglas Pirate Pic' of Cameron Douglas' Kids
Photo:

catherinezetajones/Instagram; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Catherine Zeta-Jones is enjoying time with the grandkids.

On her Instagram Story Monday, the Mask of Zorro actress, 53, shared a photo of stepson Cameron Douglas' two children —  Ryder, 2½, and Lua, 5½.

The little girl wore a blue and white sundress as she threw an arm around her little brother, who wore an oversized pirate hat and a big smile.

"A Douglas pirate pic," Zeta-Jones captioned the sweet shot.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cameron Douglas, Michael Douglas, and Catherine Zeta-Jones pose at the Michael Douglas Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony on November 6, 2018

Gregg DeGuire/Getty

Speaking with PEOPLE about his episode of online recovery talkshow Addiction Talk by American Addiction Centers in May, Cameron said that when it comes to his kids, Zeta-Jones and dad Michael Douglas are "enjoying them just as much as I am."

"I've been spending a lot of time with them and it's fun being the grandparent, right? Because you don't really have to deal with the disciplining or any of that stuff, you just spoil them and have fun with them," he shared.

Cameron continued, "They love spending time with both of their grandparents and all their uncles and aunts. It's really nice that everybody's been able to spend a lot of time together because it can be difficult when people are living all over the place. Time goes by quickly."

Michael Douglas Bonds with Baby Granddaughter in Cameron Douglas' Father's Day Tribute: 'Here's to You Dad'Michael Douglas Bonds with Baby Granddaughter in Cameron Douglas' Father's Day Tribute: 'Here's to You Dad'

Instagram/cameronmorrelldouglas

Though they're still young, Cameron noted he could see some of his family's signature creative spark in his little ones, something that means a lot to him.

"It's interesting. My son is just over 2, and he's got a great disposition — always has a smile on his face and loves meeting new people," he shared.

"But my daughter, she does really amazing imitations," he continued. "I don't think she realizes it, but the first time she did it, she was imitating one of her friends, who is the son of a close friend of mine. And she didn't preface the imitation by saying who she was imitating. She just started doing it, and I knew who it was. It was so spot on that it was a little creepy, like whoa."

"It's interesting because my whole family is involved in the arts, from my grandparents to my uncles, my father, my siblings. It's just genetics, and she doesn't even realize it," he laughed.

Related Articles
Rhea Durham Shares Scenes from Her Summer with Mark Wahlberg and Their Three Kids
Mark Wahlberg's Wife Rhea Shares Scenes from Summer Adventures with Husband and Their Four Kids
Robert Rodriguez en la premiere de Machete, Festival Internacional de Venecia 2010.
Robert Rodriguez Opens Up About Working with Son Racer on 'Spy Kids': 'Most Valued Collaborator' (Exclusive)
Gigi Hadid Goes Blueberry-Picking with Daughter Khai, 2, in Rare Photos: 'Best of Summer'
Gigi Hadid Goes Blueberry Picking with Daughter Khai, 2, in Rare Photos: 'Best of Summer'
Alicia Keys' son, Genesis, guards her at concert
Alicia Keys’ 8-Year-Old Son Stands Guard at Concert amid Rampant Crowd Misbehavior
David Beckham and daughter, Harper
David Beckham Lets Daughter Harper, 12, Do His Makeup: 'Needed a Little Powder and Contouring'
Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union Open Up About Leaving Florida, Moving Family to California: 'Finding a Community'
Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union Open Up About Leaving Florida, Moving Family to California: 'Finding a Community'
Brittany Mahomes Reflects on Family Life with Patrick During Off-Season: 'We Enjoyed Every Second Of It'
Brittany Mahomes Reflects on Family Life with Husband Patrick During Off-Season: 'Enjoyed Every Second'
Tori Roloff Instagram Stories
Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Photo of All Three of Her Kids Enjoying a Morning at the Park Together
Nikki Sixx celebrates daughter's birthday
Nikki Sixx and Wife Courtney Throw Daughter Ruby a 'Sleeping Beauty'-Themed 4th Birthday Bash (Exclusive)
Mandy Moore posts pic of son eating oatmeal
Mandy Moore Calls Son Gus a 'Champ' as He Braves 'Crazy Rash' on His Legs, Feet and Arms
Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Mila Leaps Into Mom's Arms as She Picks Her Up from Sleepaway Summer Camp
Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Mila Leaps Into Mom's Arms as She Picks Her Up from Sleepaway Camp
Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughters, Ivey and Maddie, Make Cameo in 'Zoey 102':
Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughters, Ivey and Maddie, Make Cameo in 'Zoey 102': 'Two Worlds Collide'
Maralee Nichols Shares Photos of Weekend with Son Theo as Tristan Thompson Celebrates Tatum's Birthday
Maralee Nichols Shares Photos of Weekend with Son Theo as Tristan Thompson Celebrates Tatum's Birthday
Tom Brady and Daughter Vivian Marvel at Elephants and Zebras on Safari: 'True Love'
Tom Brady and Daughter Vivian Marvel at Elephants and Zebras on Father-Daughter Safari: 'True Love'
Blue Ivy, 11, Proudly Represents New York During Mom BeyoncÃ©'s Concert
Blue Ivy Carter, 11, Proudly Represents New York with Shirt During Beyoncé's Concert — See Her Look!
Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Photo of Son Aire Holding Hands with Khloe Kardashian's Son Tatum
Kylie Jenner Shares 'Belated Birthday' Photo of Son Aire Holding Hands with Khloé Kardashian's Son Tatum