Catherine Zeta-Jones Just Revived Jessica Simpson’s 2005 VH1 Awards Dress While on Vacation in Italy

Catherine Zeta-Jones is reviving an iconic vintage dress from 2005!

While vacationing with husband, actor Michael Douglas, in Portofino, Italy, on July 31, she was seen wearing a purple maxi dress. InStyle noted it was the same dress that Jessica Simpson wore for the VH1 Big in '05 Awards in December of that year.

Zeta-Jones, 53, paired the infamous purple halter-neck, sparkly maxi dress — which came to be known as Simpson's "revenge dress" — with sunglasses and espadrilles.

Oliver Palombi / MEGA

The actress walked hand-in-hand with Douglas, who was pictured in white trousers, a navy blue shirt, and smart black shoes.

Back in ‘05, Simpson wore the Ungaro dress to accept her ‘Big Stylin’’ award at the ceremony.

SGranitz/WireImage

The Big in '05 Awards came just weeks after the singer and reality star had announced her split from her husband-at-the-time, 98 Degrees alum Nick Lachey.

In the spirit of the "revenge dress" trope, Simpson styled hers with big, silver hoop earrings and black peep-toe heels.

Zeta-Jones may not have revenge on the brain while wearing her dress in Italy, but she has style in mind — like always.

On July 27, the actress shared sun-kissed selfies of herself on Instagram, looking glam in a plunging one-piece swimsuit.

Zeta-Jones wore the neutral swimsuit with round sunglasses, a massive straw hat and a cheeky pout. Hinting to her European summer, the Tony Award winner simply wrote “Ciao” under her photos and added a sun emoji.

