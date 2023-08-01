Catherine Zeta-Jones Just Revived Jessica Simpson’s 2005 VH1 Awards Dress While on Vacation in Italy

The Welsh actress wore a purple maxi dress while strolling with Michael Douglas

By Jill Lupupa
Published on August 1, 2023 06:16PM EDT
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones heading to restaurant Portofino. 31 Jul 2023
Photo:

Oliver Palombi/Mega

Catherine Zeta-Jones is reviving an iconic vintage dress from 2005!

While vacationing with husband, actor Michael Douglas, in Portofino, Italy, on July 31, she was seen wearing a purple maxi dress. InStyle noted it was the same dress that Jessica Simpson wore for the VH1 Big in '05 Awards in December of that year.

Zeta-Jones, 53, paired the infamous purple halter-neck, sparkly maxi dress — which came to be known as Simpson's "revenge dress" — with sunglasses and espadrilles.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones heading to restaurant

Oliver Palombi / MEGA

The actress walked hand-in-hand with Douglas, who was pictured in white trousers, a navy blue shirt, and smart black shoes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Back in ‘05, Simpson wore the Ungaro dress to accept her ‘Big Stylin’’ award at the ceremony.

Jessica Simpson during VH1 Big in '05 - Arrivals at Sony Studios in Culver City, California

SGranitz/WireImage

The Big in '05 Awards came just weeks after the singer and reality star had announced her split from her husband-at-the-time, 98 Degrees alum Nick Lachey.

In the spirit of the "revenge dress" trope, Simpson styled hers with big, silver hoop earrings and black peep-toe heels.

Zeta-Jones may not have revenge on the brain while wearing her dress in Italy, but she has style in mind — like always.

On July 27, the actress shared sun-kissed selfies of herself on Instagram, looking glam in a plunging one-piece swimsuit.

Zeta-Jones wore the neutral swimsuit with round sunglasses, a massive straw hat and a cheeky pout. Hinting to her European summer, the Tony Award winner simply wrote “Ciao” under her photos and added a sun emoji.

Related Articles
Catherine Zeta-Jones Is on Grandma Duty as She Shares 'Douglas Pirate Pic' of Cameron Douglas' Kids
Catherine Zeta-Jones Is on Grandma Duty as She Shares 'Douglas Pirate Pic' of Cameron Douglas' Kids
Watch Tracee Ellis Ross Hilariously Use Torture Tools to Lift and Smooth Her Skin
Watch Tracee Ellis Ross Hilariously Use ‘Torture Tools’ to ‘Lift and Smooth’ Her Booty
Cindy Crawford Teases Music Video Appearance By Recreating 1992 Pepsi Super Bowl Ad
Cindy Crawford Recreates Her Iconic 1992 Pepsi Super Bowl Ad in New Music Video
Christina Aguilera Instagram, Purse Skirt
Is It a Purse or a Skirt? Christina Aguilera Channels Y2K Style in Daring Sparkly Look
Romantic getaway in the City of Love! Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively savor the delights of Paris holding hands, enjoying a gourmet lunch at the renowned restaurant 'La Poule au Jar'
Blake Lively Explored Paris Hand-in-Hand with Ryan Reynolds in This Easy-to-Wear Summer Dress
- Nicole Scherzinger displays her cleavage and redhead while exiting celeb hot spot Craig's Restaurant in
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth head out for lunch in Byron Bay, Australia. Matt Damon and Luciana Barosso, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, and Luke Hemsworth with his wife Samantha
Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon Have Beachside Lunch with Wives Elsa Pataky and Luciana Barroso
Keke Palmer Debuts Platinum Blonde Look: âThat Time I Went Blondeâ
Keke Palmer Debuts Chic Platinum Blonde Hairstyle: ‘That Time I Went Blonde’
Gigi Hadid Celebrates sister Alana's 40th Birthday at Toga Party https://www.instagram.com/stories/gigihadid/3158047235983833396/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/patrickta/3158059429001878723/
Gigi Hadid Celebrates Sister Alana's 40th Birthday at Toga-Themed Party
Kate Beckinsale Wears Playboy Bunny Outfit to Celebrate Her Milestone 50th Birthday
Kate Beckinsale Wears Playboy Bunny Outfit to Celebrate Her Milestone 50th Birthday — See the Photo!
Selena Gomez Shares Stylish Selfies in Randemz Photo Dump.
Selena Gomez Shares Stylish Selfies in 'Randemz' Photo Series — See the Looks!
Megan Rapinoe
Megan Rapinoe Puts Her Own Cool Spin on the USWNT World Cup Gender-Free Fashion Collection
Jessica Simpson poses with her own hair products at Walgreens
Jessica Simpson Poses with Her Own Hair Accessories at Walgreens: ‘Look Who I Found’
Halle Berry, winner of the #SeeHer Award, poses in the press room with Champagne Collet & OBC Wines as they celebrate the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Halle Berry Is Completely Carefree While Skateboarding in a Bikini to Celebrate Leo Season
George Clooney and wife Amal are seen at the "Gatto Nero" restaurant in Como Lake.
Amal Clooney Sparkles in Silver During Date Night with Husband George Clooney on Lake Como
Bella Thorne Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos of Trip to British Grand Prix with Florence Pugh and Cara Delevigne
Bella Thorne Shares Behind-the-Scenes Snap with Florence Pugh and Cara Delevingne at British Grand Prix