Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Have Elegant Date Night in Cannes





Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones embraced their empty nester status — by stepping out in international style.



The duo were spotted together at the launch of the new Aston Martin DB12 at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France on Wednesday.

Zeta-Jones, 53, was captivating in a black sequin mini dress. It featured a plunging asymmetrical neckline and flared sleeves. Douglas, 78, was well suited in a navy blue jacket, sans tie with open shirt collar and black pants.



The power couple is still in France after attending the Cannes Film Festival, where they walked the red carpet alongside daughter Carys, 20, to see Douglas receive the Palme d’Or honor. The legendary actor producer now joins the ranks of Forest Whitaker and Jodie Foster who’ve have also earned the honor.



Married since 2000, the Welsh beauty previously told PEOPLE she relishes each moment being married to Douglas. "I enjoy every minute with this guy. Well, he's a good son. It's just the best," said the mother of two, who in addition to Carys also shares 23-year old son Dylan with Douglas. "I mean, each year gets better and better and with such good friends, I think, in our family, which is great."

The Academy Award winner — whose son Cameron, 44, with former wife Diandra Luker, rounds out the couple’s family of three — shared his wife's sentiments when recalling their wedding day on their anniversary last November.

The caption read, “Happy Anniversary to my darling Catherine! I love you so much." The photos featured the newly married couple basking in both laughter at their reception and enjoying a champagne toast kiss.

Last November, at the red carpet premiere of Netflix’s Wednesday — The Addams Family spinoff where Zeta-Jones portrays Morticia Addams — the actress couldn’t stop talking about her “blessed” life.

"Both my daughter and Dylan have been so incredibly supportive to me, not just as an actor, but just me, you know," Zeta-Jones said of their "very close relationship," adding: "I've been extremely blessed to be able to have both in my life."

This A-list romance was apparently written in the stars, because this pair also shares the same Libra birthdate, Sept. 25, which coincidentally is the birthday of television journalist icon Barbara Walters.

