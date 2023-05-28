Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Hold Hands While Attending F1 Monaco Grand Prix

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas enjoyed a fun day at the circuit!

The couple, who have been married for more than 22 years, were spotted holding hands over the weekend during the F1 Monaco Grand Prix in Monaco.

Douglas, 78, wore a green baseball cap, a black polo shirt, and a pair of light khaki pants, while Zeta-Jones, 53, wore a black-and-white striped top, white trousers and a large sun hat to stay cool and stylish.

The outing came just days after the pair stepped out at the launch of the new Aston Martin DB12 at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France on Wednesday.



During that event, Zeta-Jones was captivating in a black sequin mini dress while Douglas rocked a navy blue jacket, sans tie with an open shirt collar and black pants. Their outings followed a trip to the Cannes Film Festival, where they walked the red carpet alongside daughter Carys, 20, to see Douglas receive the Palme d’Or honor.

"I enjoy every minute with this guy. Well, he's a good son. It's just the best," Zeta-Jones, who shares Carys and 23-year-old son Dylan with Douglas, told PEOPLE recently. "I mean, each year gets better and better and with such good friends, I think, in our family, which is great."

Dave Benett/Getty

During a wide-ranging conversation at the French festival about his career and the importance of family at Cannes this month, Douglas spoke about being at the center of controversy when Basic Instinct premiered at the festival in 1992.

The Oscar winner said he was "proud of the fact my history with women in films ... most of them have given their best performances," and recalled rehearsing intimate scenes with costar Sharon Stone for the classic.

"The secret, I guess — since I've become the expert on sex scenes in movies — is rehearsal," he said. "You do a fight scene, you have to work out the choreography. ... When you do that you go, 'Okay, I throw a punch, boom, you go back, and you come back, you throw, boom.' You start very slowly, and then you work your way up to a faster pace."

"Well, the same thing; and particularly if you're doing a love scene, it's important for the lady that you're not taking advantage," added Douglas, noting that his films came before the prevalence of intimacy coordinators on sets. "You tell them beforehand when you're starting: 'Alright, I'm going to put my hand here. Is that alright? Okay, you put your hand here, and then we're going to go kiss, kiss, and then we are going to go ... we're going to go down.' "

He added, "It's very well choreographed."