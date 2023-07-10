Lifestyle Food Catherine McCord's Chicken and Spinach Burgers Are Juicy with a 'Boost of Nutrition' "Chopped spinach not only helps add moisture to the patties but also a boost of iron-rich nutrition," says the food blogger By Sabrina Weiss Sabrina Weiss Sabrina Weiss is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE's food department. She writes the weekly recipes for the print magazine as well as articles for PEOPLE Digital. Sabrina has been with PEOPLE since 2021. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 10, 2023 05:00PM EDT Trending Videos Catherine McCord's Grilled Chicken and Spinach Burger. Photo: Jen Causey “Turkey burgers are super popular, but chicken burgers are the newest kid on the block,” says Weelicious food blogger Catherine McCord. McCord's 25-minute, family-friendly dinner from her her latest cookbook Meal Prep Magic, includes chopped spinach which "not only helps add moisture to the patties but also a boost of iron-rich nutrition,” she says. Her recipe has allows for personalization: "Dig into your spice drawer to use whatever herbs you enjoy most. Get creative here!" And if you don’t like spinach, add shredded zucchini, chopped mushrooms and/or grated onion to keep the burgers juicy. Catherine McCord's Grilled Chicken & Spinach Burgers 1½ lbs. ground chicken 1 cup (2 oz.) finely chopped fresh baby spinach (from 1 [5-oz.] pkg.) 1 tsp. garlic powder 1 tsp. kosher salt ½ tsp. black pepper ½ tsp. onion powder ½ tsp. dried thyme, dried Italian seasoning or dried sage ½ tsp. paprika 1 Tbsp. olive oil 4 pretzel hamburger buns, split and toasted 1. Place chicken, spinach, garlic powder, salt, pepper, onion powder, dried seasoning and paprika in a large bowl. Using your hands, mix ingredients until just combined (do not overmix). Shape mixture evenly into 4 patties (about ⅔ cup each). 2. Preheat a gas or charcoal grill to medium high (400° to 450°). Brush both sides of patties with olive oil. Place patties on oiled grates; grill, covered, until a thermometer inserted into thickest portion of each patty registers 165°, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Place 1 patty on each of 4 bottom buns. Add your favorite burger toppings and condiments, and replace top buns. Serve immediately. Serves: 4Active time: 25 minutesTotal time: 25 minutes