Catherine McCord's Chicken and Spinach Burgers Are Juicy with a 'Boost of Nutrition'

“Turkey burgers are super popular, but chicken burgers are the newest kid on the block,” says Weelicious food blogger Catherine McCord.

McCord's 25-minute, family-friendly dinner from her her latest cookbook Meal Prep Magic, includes chopped spinach which "not only helps add moisture to the patties but also a boost of iron-rich nutrition,” she says.

Her recipe has allows for personalization: "Dig into your spice drawer to use whatever herbs you enjoy most. Get creative here!" And if you don’t like spinach, add shredded zucchini, chopped mushrooms and/or grated onion to keep the burgers juicy.



Catherine McCord's Grilled Chicken & Spinach Burgers

1½ lbs. ground chicken

1 cup (2 oz.) finely chopped fresh baby spinach (from 1 [5-oz.] pkg.)

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. black pepper

½ tsp. onion powder

½ tsp. dried thyme, dried Italian seasoning or dried sage

½ tsp. paprika

1 Tbsp. olive oil

4 pretzel hamburger buns, split and toasted

1. Place chicken, spinach, garlic powder, salt, pepper, onion powder, dried seasoning and paprika in a large bowl. Using your hands, mix ingredients until just combined (do not overmix). Shape mixture evenly into 4 patties (about ⅔ cup each).

2. Preheat a gas or charcoal grill to medium high (400° to 450°). Brush both sides of patties with olive oil. Place patties on oiled grates; grill, covered, until a thermometer inserted into thickest portion of each patty registers 165°, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Place 1 patty on each of 4 bottom buns. Add your favorite burger toppings and condiments, and replace top buns. Serve immediately.

Serves: 4

Active time: 25 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes