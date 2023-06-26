Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Share Rare Photo of All Their Daughters After Visit with Carly

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra emotionally described a recent visit where Carly, 14, got to spend time with their three younger girls

Published on June 26, 2023 02:04PM EDT
Tyler Baltierra, Catelynn Lowell
Photo: Catelynn Lowell/Instagram

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra recently got to enjoy a very precious moment for their family.

On Sunday, the Teen Mom: Next Chapter star, 31, shared a photo on Instagram that shows the couple walking with daughters Vaeda Luma, 4, and Novalee Reign, 8, as well as Carly, 14. Lowell and Baltierra welcomed Carly in 2009 and placed her for adoption, a story that unfolded on MTV's first season of 16 & Pregnant.

The black-and-white photo shows them all walking away from the camera, with Carly holding youngest Rya Rose, 18 months.

"Had an amazing visit with our girl ❤️ she’s funny, kind, SMART, goofy and STUNNING 😍," Lowell wrote on Instagram.

She continued, "Adoption is hard and saying goodbye time and time again is soooo hard!!!! But seeing all of our girls together, getting to know Carly deeper and deeper each time and being with all four of our daughters is truly such a blessing!!!! #adoption #loveyou #mygirls."

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Share Photo of All Their Daughters Together After Visit with Firstborn Carly

Catelynn Baltierra/Instagram

Baltierra, also 31, commented on the photo, writing, "Omg 🥹 the feeling I have when I’m with all of my beautiful girls is truly indescribable. The amount of pure organic love is overwhelming, almost to the point of being unbearable at times."

Of Carly, he added, "She’s so smart. She’s so kind. She’s so goofy & her laughing face is imprinting & infectious. Her parents have done such an amazing job raising her! It’s pure magic watching her play with her sisters because all you hear are echoing laughs & all you see are tons of hugs!"

"They have an unmistakable connection that’s bonded between forces that are far greater than just shared DNA … it’s literally pure transcendental magic. I didn’t ever want it to end. I love you so much @catelynnmtv, you are the strongest woman I’ll ever come to know. You are the BEST MOTHER I have ever seen & this family is only a family because of YOU!" he added.

"You are the most courageous, loving, wise & intuitive spirit & this family of ours is beyond blessed to have you as it’s beautiful matriarch 😍❤️."

Catelynn Lowell Posts Special Message for Daughter Carly's 14th Birthday: 'If She Only Knew'
Credit:Catelynn Baltierra/Instagram

In a November episode of Teen Mom: Next Chapter, Lowell told her husband about their daughter Novalee's emotional state when she got picked up from school earlier that day.

"She just started sobbing," Lowell explained to her husband. "She's like, 'I really miss Carly.' She's like, 'I don't — why did you have to separate us?' "

When the parents spoke with their daughter about why she was so upset, she explained, "It feels like that's my sister and I can't see her that much."

Later, the couple reflected on the conversation, with Lowell explaining, "It just never occurred to me, when I was making the decision at 16, how it would impact my future children, you know?"

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight in 2021, the reality star said that she isn't interested in watching old episodes of 16 and Pregnant or Teen Mom OG — with one exception.

"When I am older and Carly is in her 20s or 30s, I'm blessed to be able to have a copy of my 16 and Pregnant episode that I can show her to ... I mean, right there is like, I don't even have to say too much," she said. "We can watch it. Then I can answer questions that she has because it was so 100 percent real."

"I still haven't been able to watch my 16 and Pregnant," she added. "I can't do it."

