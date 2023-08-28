Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Celebrate Youngest Daughter Rya's Second Birthday: 'Love You'

Catelynn Lowell Baltierra and Tyler Baltierra are feeling bittersweet about a new family milestone.

On Sunday, both the Teen Mom: Next Chapter stars posted tributes on Instagram to their youngest daughter, Rya, on her second birthday.

"We had Ryas 2nd birthday today 🥳 and MAN! Something about watching ur last baby get older makes it even more difficult 😥," Catelynn, 31, captioned shots of Rya enjoying birthday cupcakes in front of a banner that reads "Two Sweet."

She continued, "Rya Rose we adore you sooo very much! You are soooo loving and cuddly! Happy birthday baby girl!"

In his own tribute on Instagram, Tyler wrote, "RYA 🌹 I can’t believe that you’re 2 YEARS OLD 🥺 my last baby. I feel like every birthday gets harder & harder because I know that this house gets closer & closer to the absence of hearing baby feet slapping across the floor with the little wobbly waddles back & forth."

"It means that soon you won’t be asking me to make you your 'special' chocolate milk (half milk, half chocolate almond milk lol). It means that soon I won’t look down & see 2 little hands at my knees reaching for me to pick them up. It means that you’re growing up & while one part of me loves it, I think one more part of me will always hate it," he continued.

"You bring so much joy into this house & every time you lay your head on my shoulder, I promise that I’ll find a moment to close my eyes & soak in every embrace that you give me with your little arms around my neck…because I know that those will continue to be limited now. I love you more than you’ll ever know Rya Rose. Happy Birthday baby! 😍🥹😭 #RyaRose #GirlDad."

The Baltierras met in high school and began a relationship in 2005, ultimately getting married 10 years later. In addition to their three kids — Rya, Vaeda, 4, and Novalee, 8 — they also have a relationship with their biological daughter Carly, whom they placed for adoption in 2009 during their time on the Teen Mom origin series 16 & Pregnant.

Speaking with PEOPLE earlier this month, the couple talked about embracing raising girls who are tough and in touch with their feelings.

"For me, being a dad of girls, I think my biggest joy is watching them really become confident with themselves," Tyler said. "I tell my girls a lot about getting to know what it's like to be powerful as a woman and what a great opportunity that is."

"And you're going to have unique challenges that come with that, but there's also that other side where you get to be this amazing, powerful person," he continued. "I hope all the girls grow up to be like that. I love to watch them become confident with themselves and navigate life with tenacity."

