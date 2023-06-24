Cate Blanchett Rocks Out During Surprise Appearance at 2023 Glastonbury Festival

Cate Blanchett is a dancing queen!

The Tár actress, 54, appeared at the 2023 Glastonbury Festival on Friday night, where she made a surprise appearance during The Sparks’ performance of “The Girl is Crying in Her Latte."

Lead singer Russell Mael introduced Blanchett to the stage in the middle of their set by telling the audience that they were in for a “special treat tonight.”

“We did a video for this song recently, and we had the amazing honor of having Cate Blanchett join us in that video. We give you, Cate Blanchett,” he said, as the star — wearing a yellow suit similar to one from the music video — walked out from behind the stage.

Blanchett almost mirrored her look from the video exactly with a black undershirt, bright red Beats headphones and white and black shoes. The only difference was her eyeglasses, which were an emerald green instead of black.

As the song began, Blanchett mimicked her erratic dancing from the video onstage, throwing her arms through the air and moving her hips to the beat.

This time around, though, she added some new moves, including circular motions made with her arms, shoulder shrugs and head tilts — and she even moved her legs in and out to the beat.

The audience erupted in cheers after the performance was done, and Blancett hugged keyboard player Ron Mael before exiting the stage.

The moment trended on Twitter, with many people praising the star for her “legendary” moves.

One person tweeted, “Give Cate Blanchett another Oscar for performing at Glastonbury,” while another wrote, “I could watch Cate Blanchett dancing on this song by Sparks for hours.”

The band gave a “special thanks” to the actress after the event on social media, sharing a photo with her in front of the packed festival crowd.

Blanchett wasn’t the only Oscar-winning actress to make a surprise appearance at the festival, as Tilda Swinton also took the stage at the four-day event, according to Rolling Stone.

During Max Richter’s set, Swinton, 62, delivered readings on specific sections of Richter’s 2004 album The Blue Notebooks, per the outlet.

