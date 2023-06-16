She’s Done It Again! See Cate Blanchett’s Latest Red Carpet Rewear at the Fragrance Foundation Awards

Cate Blanchett has upped her red carpet rewear status in Armani.

The Oscar winner, 54, stepped out for the Fragrance Foundation Awards in New York City on Thursday night wearing a black sequined Armani gown that she last wore for the SAG Awards in February. Ever the fan of sustainable fashion, she gave it a new life for this event.

The halter-neck dress, which featured black lace in the neckline last time around, this time featured sheer paneling.

Richie buxo/Shutterstock

When Blanchett wore the dress in February for the SAG Awards, she paired it with reworked lace from a dress that was originally from 2014 (and then given new life in 2018!).

In 2014, the exquisitely detailed dress was initially created from sheer fabric and delicate lace with a high neck and cap sleeves; then in 2018, the overall lace was incorporated into a black sequin bodice with fitted skirt and sleeves cut along the lace pattern before the early 2023 transformation.

The dress continues to evolve, and while it appears that nothing is left from what started in 2014, the Armani gown from February made a statement at this week's event.

On Thursday, Blanchett topped off her updated look with an updated hairdo, swapping February's coiffed curls for a more relaxed, textured wave to fit the warmer June weather in the Big Apple.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images; Noam Galai/Getty Images

The sustainable fashion queen, who won best leading actress for her role as Lydia Tár in Tár at this year's BAFTAs ceremony, also donned a familiar dress when she walked the red carpet of the "British Oscars."

She selected an all-black Maison Margiela gown that she originally wore to the Oscars in 2015, but she styled it in a new way.

This styling of the dress differed from her original outing in the garment; the first time around, the dress was sleeveless and accessorized with a quintessential mid-2010s turquoise statement necklace from Tiffany & Co. and a small black clutch to complete the look.

Both times around for her last repurpose, however, the actress complemented the edgy-chic outfit with an elegant updo.

