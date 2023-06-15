Adventurous Cat Travels 70 Miles After Jumping in Two Cars

Sox's owner says the ginger tabby is known to wander far from home and has been found at a nightclub, an Amazon delivery truck, and offices

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 15, 2023 12:16AM EDT
A closeup of a ginger cat from behind sitting on a back seat of a car looking outside
Photo:

getty

One adventurous feline took a 70-mile joyride around the English Southside by jumping in two strangers’ cars.

A ginger tabby cat named Sox hopped into a car on Sunday afternoon and traveled from Herne Bay in Kent to Whitstable. The woman who found Sox in her car attempted to take him to the vet, but the cat got away — again.

From there, he reportedly headed to Wallington in south London in another car, according to BBC News.

Sox's owner, Jessica Roe, told the outlet she is used to his escapades, often collecting him from various places including a nightclub.

"I jokingly said, 'Oh God, as long as he doesn't get on the train to London, we'll be okay,' " Roe told BBC News.

Meanwhile, Jacqui O'Connor didn't notice Sox in her car until she was already on her way home from Whitstable to London.

"We were driving down the motorway, singing along as you do on the drive home, chatting away, and all of a sudden this head pops in between the two chairs," she said.

Roe has also had to pick Sox up from schools, offices, a swimming pool, an Amazon delivery truck, and even a kebab shop, she told the outlet.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"My boys are 6 and 8 and he's given me good practice for when they get older and want picking up," she joked.

Roe said she set up a Facebook page documenting Sox’s whereabouts for this exact reason after she previously saw her tabby pop up on a local Facebook page eight times in the span of two weeks.

Sox was eventually able to return home Tuesday night thanks to someone who follows the page, as they offered to drive the feline back when they spotted him on their way from Stonehenge.

Related Articles
Andy Cohen
Andy Cohen and His Former Rescue Dog Wacha Share Heartfelt Reunion: 'It Was Heaven'
zoo meerkat death
5 Philadelphia Zoo Meerkats Die from Accidental Poisoning Suspected to Be Linked to Dye at Zoo
Houston Police
4-Year-Old Houston Police K9 Aron Dies from Heat Exhaustion After Patrol Car Engine Breaks
Greenville Humane Society
S.C. Shelter Creates 'Buster Appreciation Week' to Help Dog Still at Rescue After 215 Days
Dogs Who Jumped Kennel Walls To Reunite Adopted Together
Dogs Who Became Best Friends at Shelter and Climbed Walls to Stay Close Get Adopted Together
LEAP Foundation: Sir Anthony Hopkins
Anthony Hopkins and Wife Help Group Reunite Pets with the Soldiers Who Saved Them, Nonprofit Says
bear on beach Destin, Fl
Black Bear Shocks Beachgoers By Swimming Out of Ocean and onto Florida Shore — Watch!
Mellow the dog farewell walk
Penn. Community Fills the Streets to Say Goodbye to Ill Dog on His 'Last Walk Around' the Block
Duke the Cat Joins San Francisco International Airport's Wag Brigade
San Francisco Airport Adds First Cat to Its Therapy Animal Team that Comforts Travelers
Kate Beckinsale cat died
Kate Beckinsale Announces Her Cat Clive Has Died: 'My Heart Is Absolutely and Totally Broken'
A general view of the horses leaving the starting gate during the 155th Running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 10, 2023 in Hempstead, New York.
2 Horses Die at Belmont Park Less Than 24 Hours After the Belmont Stakes
Cat reunited with family after 11 years https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=622377156589449&set=pb.100064515109527.-2207520000
Animal Control Worker 'Puts on Detective Hat' to Reunite Cat Missing 11 Years with His Family
Dog Gets New Lease on Life After Veterinarians Remove Massive Tumor
Stray Dog Found with Tumor Larger than His Head Gets Mass Removed and Finds a Home
Hershel from Lake Humane Society
After 2,000 Days in Ohio Shelters, Rescue Dog Gets Adopted and Becomes 'Part of the Family'
Owners Find Lost Dog at NYC Adoption Event
Family Reunites with Missing Dog at Pet Adoption Event While Looking for New Puppy
Justin Theroux
Justin Theroux Champions Pet Adoption While Celebrating 5 Years With His Rescue Dog Kuma