Adventurous Cat Travels 70 Miles After Jumping in Two Cars

One adventurous feline took a 70-mile joyride around the English Southside by jumping in two strangers’ cars.

A ginger tabby cat named Sox hopped into a car on Sunday afternoon and traveled from Herne Bay in Kent to Whitstable. The woman who found Sox in her car attempted to take him to the vet, but the cat got away — again.

From there, he reportedly headed to Wallington in south London in another car, according to BBC News.

Sox's owner, Jessica Roe, told the outlet she is used to his escapades, often collecting him from various places including a nightclub.

"I jokingly said, 'Oh God, as long as he doesn't get on the train to London, we'll be okay,' " Roe told BBC News.

Meanwhile, Jacqui O'Connor didn't notice Sox in her car until she was already on her way home from Whitstable to London.

"We were driving down the motorway, singing along as you do on the drive home, chatting away, and all of a sudden this head pops in between the two chairs," she said.

Roe has also had to pick Sox up from schools, offices, a swimming pool, an Amazon delivery truck, and even a kebab shop, she told the outlet.

"My boys are 6 and 8 and he's given me good practice for when they get older and want picking up," she joked.

Roe said she set up a Facebook page documenting Sox’s whereabouts for this exact reason after she previously saw her tabby pop up on a local Facebook page eight times in the span of two weeks.

Sox was eventually able to return home Tuesday night thanks to someone who follows the page, as they offered to drive the feline back when they spotted him on their way from Stonehenge.

