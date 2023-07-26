One resilient stray cat is about to have a happy ending after enduring a life-threatening ordeal.



In April, Libby, a black domestic shorthair stray, arrived at the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) 's trauma hospital after a Good Samaritan found her on the street suffering from severe burns caused by a fire that had broken out in downtown Phoenix, according to a new release from AHS.



The then-7-month-old animal was found with burned paw pads, ears, and nose, melted plastic covering parts of her body, and singed hair and whiskers.

AHS's team of veterinarians treated her wounds and administered subcutaneous fluids, antibiotics, and pain medication. Libby was also observed for possible respiratory damage due to smoke inhalation.

An intake photo of Libby shows severe burns to her nose and face. Arizona Humane Society

During her treatment, the injured cat underwent dozens of medical procedures, including surgeries to remove damaged digits, sedation to clean and clip her burns, and daily bandage changes.

Libby the cat experienced burns on her paw pads, ears and nose. Arizona Humane Society

After a month of intensive care, she was healthy enough to be placed in a loving foster home, where she continued to heal. Libby's fur has since grown back on the areas where she was burned. Interestingly, white-colored fur grew in to replace Libby's black fur, giving her a distinctive new look.

After four months of intensive treatment, Libby the cat has recovered from her ordeal. Arizona Humane Society

Now, three months later, Libby has made a remarkable recovery. "[It's] an incredible tale of survival and strength," AHS said in the release.

And even better things are ahead for the sweet cat, now 11 months old: AHS listed her for adoption at its South Mountain Campus on Tuesday, meaning Libby could soon find her forever home.



Last month, another well-deserving animal, who went through a similar ordeal as Libby, found her own happy ending. Riona the pit bull mix was rescued last June after being found running down a street in Memphis engulfed in flames. She'd been doused in gasoline and set on fire by her former owner.

Left with fourth-degree burns on 60 percent of her body, Riona was taken in by Tails of Hope Dog Rescue while she underwent a long and arduous recovery process.

Once the canine had fully healed, the rescue set out to find her a forever home. On June 20, the big moment finally arrived: Riona was united for the first time with her adoptive family, which includes a mother, a father, two kids, and two other dogs, according to Memphis Commercial Appeal.

"Our goal was to get her a forever home, and that's exactly what we found," Ginger Natoli, co-founder of Tails of Hope, told the outlet.

