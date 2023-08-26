Missouri Cat, 13, Breaks a Guinness World Record with Impressive Jump-Roping Skills: Watch

A Missouri cat has broken a Guinness World Record.

Earlier this month, the record-keeping organization revealed that Kit Kat — a 13-year-old tabby — set the world record for most skips by a cat in one minute.

Joined by his owner and trainer, Trisha Seifried, Kit Kat achieved the feat by jumping a rope an impressive nine times in 60 seconds, Guinness World Record said.

“Kit Kat is truly one of a kind with a heart of gold. We often tell him that he was an angel sent from above," Seifried told the organization. “We only wanted him to be remembered for the amazing cat that he is, and we couldn’t be more thrilled and honored to be a part of Guinness World Records. It’s an honor of a lifetime.”



Guinness World Records

Seifried — who runs a leading talent agency for animals, as well as her own brand, has been working as a professional animal trainer for years, per Guinness World Record. She first found her feline friend with his siblings and their mother in a barn when she believes the kittens were only four weeks old.



“By six months old, Kit Kat was jumping rope in front of huge crowds of people at the farm, helping to bust myths that cats can’t be trained," she told Guinness World Record.



Alongside jumping rope, Guinness World Record said that Kit Kat can do about 20 other tricks, including giving high-fives, waving, spinning, meowing on command, going to a mark and touching with his paw.

“Jumping rope is definitely his most impressive trick, however, because of his age, we do keep his jumping to a minimum," Seifried told the organization. "I would say his favorite trick now is high five, he loves high-fiving all his fans at events."

According to Guinness World Record, Kit Kat learned how to do tricks thanks to receiving treats and positive reinforcement.

“He loves to learn, when treats are involved he puts his whole heart into it,” Seifried said. “He will spin around with excitement and try to offer all of the things he knows."

“Kit Kat loves performing his tricks! He has been performing since he was a tiny kitten and you can tell how excited he is to get out on the floor to show off his stuff," she continued.

Kit Kat’s favorite reward is Tiki Cat Stix, though Guinness World Record said he is also a big fan of chicken.

