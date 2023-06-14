The 12 Best Deals on Casual Summer Dresses at Amazon Right Now — Up to 58% Off

Unlike the layers upon layers of winter, summer fashion is practically effortless. It’s hard to compete with the ease of quickly throwing on a sundress before running out the door each day —  and if you’re looking for more options to add to your everyday lineup, Amazon is brimming with affordable finds.

Amazon just dropped a ton of deals on casual summer dresses, and we’ve done the digging to find the 12 best options under $50. Right now, shoppers can save up to 58 percent on mini, midi, and maxi dresses that are great for everyday wear. What’s more, so many of our picks are eligible for fast and free shipping via Amazon Prime, so you can sport your breezy new threads just in time for the hot weather. If you’re not a member already, you can sign up for a month-long free trial of Prime to access a ton of perks, which also include Try Before You Buy and same-day delivery for select items.

Keep reading to see our picks for the best casual summer dresses, all on sale at Amazon — and prices start at just $14. Be sure to act fast on the pieces that catch your eye, since these deals aren’t guaranteed to last.

Casual Summer Dress Deals Under $50

The best deal we found is on this casual T-shirt dress, which you can snag for as little as $17. Its simple silhouette can pair with anything in your closet, including sandals, sneakers, jean jackets, and cardigans. One reviewer called it “perfect for every day during the summer,” and another described it as “so comfortable and very flattering” in their review. The dress is available in sizes XS through 3XL and an array of colors and patterns; discounts vary depending on size and style. 

Amazon MOLERANI Women's Casual Plain Simple T-Shirt Loose Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Molerani T-Shirt Mini Dress, $16.99–$32.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

You can also score savings on best-sellers. We found this top-rated tank top maxi dress on Amazon’s Movers and Shakers chart, a hub for the site’s trending products across all categories, which means tons of shoppers have recently added it to their carts. And right now, it’s on sale for 30 percent off.

The dress is made from lightweight material that’s “super breathable,” according to one shopper, in addition to being sleeveless and loose-fitting for lasting comfort on hot summer days. Plus, it features the end-all-be-all of convenience in a dress: pockets. Be sure to snap up the best-selling maxi while all 38 styles are marked down.

ANRABESS Women's Casual Loose Sundress Long Dress Sleeveless Split Maxi Dresses Summer Beach Dress with Pockets

Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Tank Top Maxi Dress, $36.99 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com

There are plenty of other pieces to snatch on sale, including a flowy floral wrap dress, an adorable tie-waisted mini, and a tiered midi dress that’s available in practically every color under the sun.

Keep scrolling to see the complete list of our picks for the best casual summer dresses that are on sale for under $50 at Amazon right now.

Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Surplice Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Surplice V-Neck Dress, $13.55–$23.70 (orig. $24.90); amazon.com

Amazon AlvaQ Women Summer Sleeveless Smocked Midi Dress High Waist Casual Tiered A Line Sundress with Pockets

Amazon

Buy It! AlvaQ Sleeveless Smocked Midi Dress, $31.14–$36.99 (orig. $37.99); amazon.com

Amazon ANRABESS Womenâs Summer Casual Loose Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Asymmetric Tiered Beach Maxi Long Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Spaghetti Strap Asymmetrical Maxi Dress, $42.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women's Floral Boho Dress Casual Short Sleeve V Neck Ruffle Tiered 2023 Summer Swing Maxi Dresses

Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Floral Wrap Maxi Dress, $40.99 (orig. $50.99); amazon.com

Amazon BLENCOT Women's Casual Sleeveless T-Shirt Dresses Summer V Neck Button Down Swing Short Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Blencot Sleeveless Button Mini Dress, $34.99–$36.89 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Amazon MEROKEETY Women's Flutter Short Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress Summer Casual Tiered A-Line Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Merokeety Flutter Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress, $36.54–$42.49 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Amazon ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Boho Spaghetti Strap Square Neck Solid Color Ruffle A Line Beach Long Maxi Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Square-Neck Sleeveless Maxi Dress, $42.74 with coupon (orig. $57.99); amazon.com

Amazon LILLUSORY Women's Casual Short Sleeve Wrap Bodycon Ruched Tie Waist Summer Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Lillusory Wrap Ruched Bodycon Mini Dress, $30.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Amazon HUSKARY Women's Summer Maxi Dress Casual Loose Pockets Long Dress Short Sleeve Split

Amazon

Buy It! Huskary V-Neck Split Maxi Dress, $27.89–$33.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Amazon LILBETTER Women's Adjustable Strappy Split Summer Beach Casual Midi Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Lilbetter Strappy Midi Dress, $33.47 with coupon (orig. $53.99); amazon.com

