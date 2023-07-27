How Cassadee Pope's Boyfriend Sam Palladio Inspired Her New Song: 'I Wanted It to Be a Little Naughty' (Exclusive)

The musician's latest single "Almost There" is out now

Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan is a Senior Digital Writer/Editor at PEOPLE.
Published on July 27, 2023

Cassadee Pope is getting "a little naughty" with her new music.

Last week, the singer-songwriter released her latest single "Almost There," which proved to be a return to her pop-punk roots.

The lyrics were also, notably, a little provocative, too.

"I love misbehaving / Bad things are fun when we're naked / Pull my hair to show you care / I'm almost there," Pope, 33, sings in the chorus.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the "Say It First" singer revealed that the new track was inspired by her boyfriend of five years, Nashville actor and fellow musician Sam Palladio.

"'Almost There' was written because I am in a very loving, very respectful relationship. We've been together for about five and a half years, and I wanted to write a love song, but I also wanted it to be a little naughty and a little edgy. So I came up with the idea to kind of give a love song a dark edge, and I'm really proud of being able to strike that balance," she told PEOPLE while appearing on PEOPLE in 10.

Pope added that she was really nervous to play it for her mom, in particular.

"It's a little bit risqué, so I was very, very excited that my mom was like, 'That's a lot, but I love the song, and I think people are gonna love it, too," she continued.

Pope, who was on Blake Shelton's team when she won The Voice in 2012, also discussed joining the show's alums to surprise the country singer for his final episode.

"It was surreal. I was just completely transported to when I was on the show. It was so cool to be back with a new perspective," she said of being back on the stage.

Pope added that she was "equally nervous" even though she wasn't competing.

"I also was just excited to see Blake and to just give him a great send-off and hope that he appreciated us, you know, being there to pay homage to everything he's done for everyone that's ever been on the show," Pope added.

In a December 2022 interview with PEOPLE, Pope addressed the idea of pursuing a different direction with her sound while discussing her collaboration with Levi Hummon, "RSVP."

"I'm moving away from the country space and going more into pop rock where I came from initially," explained Pope, whose career began in the band Hey Monday. "I'm glad that ['RSVP'] kind of straddles those lines. It's a great kind of bridge for me between what I did before and where I'm headed with my next solo project."

