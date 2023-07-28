Watch Casey Cott Sing 'Come What May' with 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' Costar Courtney Reed (Exclusive)

Casey Cott is making his Broadway debut next month, and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at him in action.

The Riverdale star, 30, will play Christian in Moulin Rouge! The Musical beginning Tuesday, Aug. 1, for a limited engagement through Dec. 3.

And to celebrate, PEOPLE can exclusively debut a new video of he and costar Courtney Reed (Aladdin) performing "Come What May," one of the piece's most beloved songs.

In the clip, Cott and Reed — who also joins the New York Company on Aug. 1 as Satine, the role she originated in the Moulin Rouge! The Musical national tour — sing the tune in the rehearsal studio. Images of them at an official photoshoot for the production can be seen, too.

Courtney Reed and Casey Cott for Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Moulin Rouge! The Musical won 10 Tony Awards in 2021, including best musical. It recently celebrated its 1,000th performance after four years on Broadway.

Directed by Tony winner Alex Timbers, the musical is a stage version of the 2001 Baz Luhrmann film. Tony winner John Logan adapted the story for the stage, alongside a creative team that includes Tony-winning choreographer Sonya Tayeh.

The story, like the film, young English poet, Christian (Ewan McGregor on screen), as he falls in love with the star of the Moulin Rouge, cabaret actress and courtesan Satine (Nicole Kidman).

Upon its Broadway debut, the stage show starred Tony winners Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo as Christian and Satine, respectively. Currently starring as the leads are Derek Klena (Anastasia, Jagged Little Pill) and singer JoJo.

Courtney Reed and Casey Cott for Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Cott will make his Broadway debut after starring as Kevin Keller on Riverdale, the live-action CW adaptation of the Archie comics, for its entire seven-season run. The series takes its final bow next month.

He and his wife Nichola Basara, whom he married in 2021, are also expecting their first baby together — a boy, due in September.



As for his latest project, "I've always been a massive Baz Luhrmann fan and there's no surprise Moulin Rouge translates to Broadway so seamlessly," Cott told Entertainment Weekly. "I've also been a massive Alex Timbers fan for many years. The two of them have created such a wonderful spectacle and it's truly humbling to be a part of."

The actor went on to say he "went back and watched the film again" after learning he was cast. "I was just as enthralled as the first time," he told the outlet.



Casey Cott on Riverdale. Justine Yeung/The CW

Added the actor, "It's such a timeless classic and so fun to see how each member of the film's cast have these incredible careers now. I'm just such a fan of all of it!"

As for being on Broadway? That's the fulfillment of a longtime goal for Cott.



"Growing up as a theater kid, you just dream that one day you have the privilege of being on Broadway," he said. "It's astounding."

"The talent within the cast is crazy," added Cott. "I can't wait to learn from them all and share the stage every night. The character itself is filled with such an array of dynamics/twists/turns which, again, is all thanks to the superb creative team!"

Tickets for Moulin Rouge! The Musical are on sale now through Feb. 25, 2024. The show is playing at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York City.

