Cary Grant's Daughter Says Her Father 'Wasn't Flirtatious with Men' Despite Rumors About His Sexuality

Cary Grant's daughter Jennifer doesn't believe her father had relationships with men.

Speaking to The Guardian, Jennifer — whose mom is Grant's fourth wife, actress Dyan Cannon — addressed longtime rumors about Grant's sexuality.

"If you’re around your parents a lot, you see them in ways that almost no one else does. And I never saw a hint of that," said Jennifer, 57. "I think I would have picked up on it — not that I would’ve cared."

"But I have to speak the truth of the matter: Dad was charming, and he had great friendships, but he wasn’t flirtatious with men," she continued. "A friend of mine sent me a picture the other day of Gregory Peck, my father and Mervyn LeRoy, and they’re good buddies. But I never got that hint."

Said Jennifer, "Perhaps earlier in his life he had an affair [with a man]. I’ll never know, but if he did, fantastic. I hope he enjoyed it.”

Cary Grant and daughter Jennifer in 1975. Maureen Donaldson/Getty

Jennifer said she got some negative feedback when she last quashed the rumors within her 2011 memoir Good Stuff: A Reminiscence of My Father, Cary Grant.



"I received hate mail saying that I was anti-gay, which couldn’t be further from the truth," she told The Guardian.

Grant, the iconic movie star known for North By Northwest and Notorious, died from a stroke in 1986 at age 82. He was married five times: to Virginia Cherrill, Barbara Hutton, Betsy Drake, Dyan Cannon and Barbara Harris.

Jennifer Grant. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

About speculation of her dad's sexuality, Jennifer wrote in her 2011 book, "Can’t blame men for wanting him, and wouldn’t be surprised if Dad even mildly flirted back. When the question arises, it generally speaks more about the person asking. ... Dad somewhat enjoyed being called gay. He said it made women want to prove the assertion wrong."

Jennifer is now mom to son Cary, 14, and daughter Davian, 11.

"I wish he could have met them," she told The Guardian. "Occasionally a teacher will say to my son: 'Oh, Cary Grant, your mother must’ve loved that actor!' And he’ll say that was my grandfather."

