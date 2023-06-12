Cary Elwes Shares Selfie from Michael Caine's 90th Birthday Bash: 'This Man Should Always Be Celebrated'

Cary Elwes is honoring an acting legend.

On Monday, the Princess Bride star paid tribute to Michael Caine in honor of the legendary actor turning 90 in March, sharing a photo of the two that appeared to have been taken at a birthday celebration for Caine. (Potentially a belated one, as Elwes did not specify a date of the photo op.)

"This man should always be celebrated," Elwes, 60, wrote in the caption of his selfie post. "Happy 90th Birthday Michael Caine! Thank you and Shakira for having me over. So much fun!🎁🎂❤️."

Well wishes poured into the comments section — as well as a very interesting anecdote from Nancy Sinatra about Caine.

"He and I once went on a date that was set up by the studio," wrote the singer, 83.

Back in March, Tom Cruise was among the stars at a celebratory dinner in London also attended by Caine's wife, Shakira Caine, plus Mission: Impossible writer Chris McQuarrie and Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams.

"Happy 90th Birthday to the legendary Sir Michael Caine," Walliams captioned a selection of photos from the dinner party to his Instagram, showing Cruise, 60, with his arm around Caine's shoulder and laughing happily at a long white table.

Caine could also be seen with a microphone in his hand and holding a glass of red wine in the pics alongside a smiling Cruise.

The Batman Begins star was presented with a round chocolate cake featuring "Happy Birthday" written across it at the table carrying long, thin, multi-colored candles.



Michael Caine in 2021. Gisela Schober/Getty

Meanwhile, Loose Women's Denise Welch was on hand to provide some comedy for the actor's birthday festivities at The River Café in upmarket Fulham, West London. At one point during the night, Welch, 65, had the group howling with laughter after telling a "dirty joke" about Caine and some "Olympic condoms."

"Such an honour to be asked by Shakira to say a few words at Sir Michael Caines' 90th birthday!!!" Welch wrote in a caption alongside the video.

"He loves a dirty joke and so does @tomcruise it appears!!!! Great night and amazing company," she added.

After the party wrapped, Caine, Cruise and the rest of the guests were snapped leaving the famed restaurant, with Cruise looking relaxed in a black button-down shirt with his sleeves rolled up. Caine used a walker, looking dapper in a navy suit.

The Hollywood icons starred in 2002's Austin Powers in Goldmember together.