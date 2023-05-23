Carson Daly's Wife Shares Sweet Photos of Their Kids with Blake Shelton as He Leaves 'The Voice'

Carson Daly's wife Siri is reflecting on Blake Shelton's close bond with their family.

The television writer and producer, 42, took to her Instagram to share old and new photos of Shelton alongside her four kids with Daly, 49. The couple shares Jackson, 14, Etta, 10, London, 8, and Goldie, 2.

In the sweet Instagram post, Siri shared several photos, including a recent photo of Shelton, 46, sporting a pink bunny costume while posing with Carson and Siri's four children and another cute photo of Shelton with Jackson on set of The Voice.

"Sometime around April of 2011, when Carson signed on to host a new singing competition show that felt different than it’s predecessors, we met Blake Shelton," Siri began her caption. "It was then that the giant, dimpled cowboy with his signature 'HA!' became part of our family… for better or for worse. For worse? He likes to take really candid, really ugly photos of you when you’re not looking."



Siri Daly/Istagram

She continued, "But for better? The list goes on. He is gentle, hilarious, delights my kids, looks you in the eye and listens, loves with his whole heart, eats fried calamari with his whole belly, worships Gwen, and is a true brother to my husband."

"While I’m sad to see you say goodbye to @nbcthevoice, BS, you’re stuck with the Daly fam… for better or for worse! (You try snapping an ugly photo of Blake, it’s impossible, uggggh)," she concluded the heartfelt post.





Earlier this year, Shelton gave Jackson a tour of The Voice set, for NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition.

"So this is where Carson Daly actually sits," the country singer said in a clip from the tour, lifting a curtain to invite additional lighting into the backstage area. "While people are performing, he can watch the performance on the screen right here."

Shelton gestured to papers in front of the screen, adding, "He keeps his notes so he knows a little bit of information about each contestant, and he can go out there and act like he knows what he's talking about, you know? Like you do with this show."

"Oh, OK, yeah," Jackson said with a hint of a laugh. "He always tells me, 'Fake it til you make it.' "

"You're nailing it," Shelton proclaimed.