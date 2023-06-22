Carson Daly Throwback Photos from the TRL Days

As Carson Daly turns 50, take a look back on some of his most iconic TRL moments

Published on June 22, 2023 05:10PM EDT
N'SYNC pose with Carson Daly at MTV Studios in New York City's Times Square on January, 26, 2000
Carson Daly and 'NSYNC at MTV Studios in NYC. Photo:

Todd Plitt/Getty

Happy birthday, Carson Daly! Though he's hardly aged a day, the former MTV star and current Today anchor is 50 years old on June 22, 2023.

01 of 10

Baby One More Time

Carson Daly and Britney Spears during Britney Spears Live on MTV at MTV Studios in New York City, New York, United States
Carson Daly and Britney Spears.

Ke.Mazur/WireImage

A young Carson Daly hung with Britney Spears during her live event at MTV Studios in N.Y.C.

02 of 10

So 2000

Carson Daly with Lil Kim, who is promoting her latest album 'Notorious K.l.M.' at MTV's TRL studio in New York City. 6/27/00
Carson Daly and Lil' Kim.

Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect/Getty

Daly got a hug from Lil' Kim, who was at TRL to promote her album, Notorious K.I.M., on June 27, 2000.

03 of 10

Total Throwback

Tyra Banks and Carson Daly during 1998 MTV Rock n' Jock Baseball in Los Angeles, California, United States
Tyra Banks and Carson Daly.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Remember Rock n' Jock? Tyra Banks and Daly probably do, as they participated in Los Angeles here in 1998.

04 of 10

TV Royalty

Carmen Electra and MTV VJ Carson Daly performs during MTV's Spring Break 2000 in Cancun, Mexico
Carmen Electra and Carson Daly.

Frank Micelotta/Getty

Feeling nostalgic yet? Now you will: Daly was joined by VJ Carmen Electra for MTV Spring Break 2000 in Cancun.

05 of 10

Blink and You'll Miss It

Carson Daly with Blink 182 on 'MTV 2 Large' on New Year's Eve in MTV's Times Square studios, 12/31/99
Carson Daly and Blink-182.

Scott Gries/ImageDirect/Getty

In 1999, Daly hosted Blink-182 on the MTV 2 Large New Year's Eve special live from Times Square.

06 of 10

Teenage Dream

Carson Daly & Ashton Kutcher at the 1999 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles
Carson Daly and Ashton Kutcher.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Daly hung with fellow TV star Ashton Kutcher at the 1999 Teen Choice Awards in L.A.

07 of 10

Thinking Pink

Pamela Anderson and Carson Daly introduce the Backstreet Boys during the 1999 MTV Music Video Awards held at the Metropolitan Opera House, Lincoln Center in New York City on September 9, 1999
Carson Daly and Pamela Anderson.

Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect/Getty

The hat! Daly had a close-up look at Pamela Anderson's iconic's Ivy Supersonic creation during the 1999 MTV VMAs in N.Y.C.

08 of 10

Bad Boys

Sean "P. Diddy" Combs and Carson Daly during Sean "P. Diddy" Combs Promotes "Bad Boys II" Sountrack Album on MTV's "TRL" - July 15, 2003 at MTV Studios- Times Square in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)
Diddy and Carson Daly. Theo Wargo/WireImage

Diddy popped by TRL on July 15, 20023, to promote the Bad Boys II soundtrack.

09 of 10

Xtina Marks the Spot

Christina Aguilera and Carson Daly on TRL
Christina Aguilera and Carson Daly.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

In her "Dirrty" era, Christina Aguilera joined Daly to man the mic on TRL.

10 of 10

So in Sync

N'SYNC pose with Carson Daly at MTV Studios in New York City's Times Square on January, 26, 2000
Carson Daly and 'NSYNC.

Todd Plitt/Getty

In another year 2000 snap, the guys of 'NSYNC joined Daly on Jan. 26 in Times Square.

