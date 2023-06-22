Happy birthday, Carson Daly ! Though he's hardly aged a day, the former MTV star and current Today anchor is 50 years old on June 22, 2023.

01 of 10 Baby One More Time Carson Daly and Britney Spears. Ke.Mazur/WireImage A young Carson Daly hung with Britney Spears during her live event at MTV Studios in N.Y.C.

02 of 10 So 2000 Carson Daly and Lil' Kim. Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect/Getty Daly got a hug from Lil' Kim, who was at TRL to promote her album, Notorious K.I.M., on June 27, 2000.

03 of 10 Total Throwback Tyra Banks and Carson Daly. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Remember Rock n' Jock? Tyra Banks and Daly probably do, as they participated in Los Angeles here in 1998.

04 of 10 TV Royalty Carmen Electra and Carson Daly. Frank Micelotta/Getty Feeling nostalgic yet? Now you will: Daly was joined by VJ Carmen Electra for MTV Spring Break 2000 in Cancun.

05 of 10 Blink and You'll Miss It Carson Daly and Blink-182. Scott Gries/ImageDirect/Getty In 1999, Daly hosted Blink-182 on the MTV 2 Large New Year's Eve special live from Times Square.

06 of 10 Teenage Dream Carson Daly and Ashton Kutcher. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Daly hung with fellow TV star Ashton Kutcher at the 1999 Teen Choice Awards in L.A.

07 of 10 Thinking Pink Carson Daly and Pamela Anderson. Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect/Getty The hat! Daly had a close-up look at Pamela Anderson's iconic's Ivy Supersonic creation during the 1999 MTV VMAs in N.Y.C.

08 of 10 Bad Boys Diddy and Carson Daly. Theo Wargo/WireImage Diddy popped by TRL on July 15, 20023, to promote the Bad Boys II soundtrack.

09 of 10 Xtina Marks the Spot Christina Aguilera and Carson Daly. Kevin Mazur/WireImage In her "Dirrty" era, Christina Aguilera joined Daly to man the mic on TRL.