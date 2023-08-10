Carson Daly's Son Jackson Interviews LL Cool J on 50 Years of Hip-Hop: 'He's Intimidating' (Exclusive)

Jackson Daly talks to one of hip-hop's living legends about the genre in a clip from 'NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition' shared exclusively with PEOPLE

Published on August 10, 2023 12:48PM EDT

Carson Daly’s son admits he still gets nervous interviewing celebrities.

In an exclusive clip from this week's episode of NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition, Jackson, 14, sits down with LL Cool J to talk about the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

"So do you like where hip-hop is headed now? Because it's changed a lot over 50 years," Jackson asks.

"It has, it has. I think you have to be the change you wish to see. Is there room for more? Yes, we know that. Is there room to talk about topics? Yes, there is. At the same time, that's why I made a new record, to make that contribution."

NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition

"In terms of hip-hop culture, I feel great about the fact that people are celebrating 50 years of hip-hop. The fact that you, you're able to get exposed to some music you may not have heard," the rapper, 55, continues.

"I like the fact that the roots of hip-hop and the foundation of hip-hop are being recognized and celebrated and that people are loving it. That bodes well for the genre long-term. That being said, there's room for more creativity, definitely."

Later, Jackson looks back at his conversation with NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt, noting, "He's intimidating. He's buff. He's a big guy. I'm not the biggest."

Carson Daly and his son
Carson Daly/Instagram

"But once I started talking to him, he's the nicest guy," the teen shares of LL Cool J. "And he just loves hip-hop, so I'm excited to listen to the new album."

Speaking about the sitdown on TODAY Thursday, Daly said his son understands "the importance that before you like a Travis Scott or a Lil Baby, you have to understand where your genre came from."

"You have to pay respect to the OGS — not just LL but KRS-One and Biggie and Pac, all that. He understands that."

Catch more from Jackson's sit down with LL Cool J when NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition, anchored by Lester Holt, drops at 4 p.m. ET on NBCNews.com, NBC News NOW, NBC News Apps (TVs and Mobile) and on the NBC News YouTube channel, or on air on NBC Saturday morning.

