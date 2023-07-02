Carson Daly's Son Jackson, 14, Busted His Dad for Turning 50: 'Time for Your AARP' (Exclusive)

The ‘Today' show host tells PEOPLE just how his son Jackson celebrated his dad's big 50th

By
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet

Henry Chandonnet is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in V Magazine, The Daily Dot, Salon, and Document Journal.

Published on July 2, 2023 11:42AM EDT
Carson Daly and his son Jackson. Photo:

Instagram/carsondaly

According to Carson Daly’s son Jackson, 50 is old.

After celebrating his 50th birthday earlier this month, the Today host sat down with PEOPLE to talk about the major milestone. While Daly may have been excited about the day’s festivities, his son Jackson, 14, used the opportunity to crack a quick joke.

“My son brought me that,” Daly tells PEOPLE, referring to a piece of mail from the AARP. “This was a couple of weeks before I turned 50. He was like, ‘Here, Dad. Time for your AARP, so you can get a discount on a Carnival Cruise,’ or whatever.”

Carson Daly with his son Jackson and daughter Etta on Thursday, April 27, 2017
Carson Daly with son Jackson and daughter Etta.

Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal 

“He was just busting my chops," Daly says with a laugh.

Still, Daly stood proud in his age. “I was like, ‘No man, I'm going to be a proud card-carrying member of AARP,’ ” he recalls telling his son. “It's great.”

In typical teenage fashion, Jackson also skipped Daly’s Today show birthday festivities, for which his three sisters Goldie, 3, London, 8, and Etta, 10, were all present. Rolling out a big birthday cake, the three girls wished their dad a happy 50th while their mom Siri made flank steak. 

Carson Daly's Three Daughters Bring Out His Cake in 50th Birthday Celebration on TODAY

NBC NEWS / TODAY

According to Daly, Jackson simply wanted to sleep in. “I woke him up at five and said, ‘You want to go to the Today show?’ He's like, ‘Can I just keep sleeping?’ I was like, "Of course,’ ” Daly tells PEOPLE.

While Jackson may have skipped the on-air celebration, Daly’s three daughters reveled in it. “They're bit by the theater bug now,” he says. “So they're big into theater and go to theater camp and do productions. And so we'll see how it goes.”

Even on his own birthday, Daly wanted to keep the attention on his kids, making sure they felt loved and appreciated.

“I just want them to live their life and have fun and not feel like it's all about Dad.”

