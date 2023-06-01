Carson Daly on Hearing from AARP Ahead of His 50th Birthday: 'S--- Got Real'

Carson Daly is being reminded of his age.

Weeks ahead of his big 5-0, the Today show host shared that he’s already received mail from AARP — the advocacy organization for Americans who are age 50 and older — ahead of his milestone birthday next month.

In an Instagram post, Daly shared a picture of the infamous envelope with the caption: “I gotta big bday next month & SH*T JUST GOT REAL! 😂👴🏼🎉”

And Daly’s next trip to the grocery store is sure to be chill — he also received a free insulated trunk organizer as a birthday gift from the company. “Welcome to the '50's club,'" an enclosed card read.

“Wait what trunk organizer?? I’m jealous,” commented wife Siri Daly, 42. “I know nothing about this because I am SO MUCH YOUNGER THAN @carsondaly.”



Today’s Sheinelle Jones chimed in the comments with a series of “haha”s, while Blayne Alexander responded, “But THIS TRUNK ORGANIZER?! 👏🏾👏🏾”



Even comedian Gabriel Inglesias added, “BROOOOOO 👴🏽”



Daly’s birthday isn’t until June 22, so he has some time before he’s an official AARP member.

The Today host spent some of his 49th year advocating for mental health awareness. In October, the former MTV VJ honored World Mental Health Day with a reminder that feeling low is alright.

“On this #WorldMentalHealthDay I'm so grateful for those who make everyday a priority to help so many who suffer in silence. I was one of them," he shared on Instagram. "We need to treat our mental health like we do our physical health & break the stigmas. Everybody's dealing with something & it's ok to not be ok. You're not alone. You're worth more than you could ever know."

