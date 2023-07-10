Carson Daly is riding solo on his first day back on set of The Voice.

On Monday, the singing competition show host shared a selfie where he's visibly missing Blake Shelton as he gets ready for his first season without the country star.

In the photo, Daly, 50, is getting a trim up inside his dressing room as he poses looking quite distressed.

"My first day ever shooting @nbcthevoice without @blakeshelton," he began the caption. "We had a ritual of getting hair & makeup together for 23 seasons. I think I’m handling it well. Everything’s fine."

Daly has hosted The Voice since its inception in 2011. Similarly, Shelton, 47, was a coach on the show up until his exit in May.

On Shelton's final day on the show and The Voice's season 23 finale, Daly paid tribute to the "Sangria" singer on Instagram.

"Today’s just gonna be weird! No other way to put it. For over 12 years I’ve watched the cowboy do his thing on @nbcthevoice & we have laughed & had fun, literally the entire time," he wrote. "Thank you buddy! Enjoy your big red chair retirement, you’ve earned it! Now let’s go make a drink! (Bring some ice over from your room, they never gave me any😂) #OneMoreShow"

Shelton announced his own departure from the series in October. In December, he told PEOPLE he wanted to spend more time with Stefani and his stepsons and was focusing on his music career. Since the show debuted in 2011, Shelton has appeared for 23 consecutive seasons and scored nine wins in total.

As for Daly and Shelton, the country singer opened up to PEOPLE in January about their friendship.

"Carson's a grumpy old man," Shelton said at the time. "He truly is the grumpiest man on the planet, and I'd say that if he were sitting right here next to me."

Daly also served as the officiate in Shelton's wedding to Gwen Stefani.

"It was incredible to be a part of such an important moment in their lives. The ceremony was a perfect blend of country and glamour, of course, just like Blake and Gwen," he told the TODAY show in July 2021. "... The wedding, the best way to describe it, is it was perfectly them the whole weekend and the marriage itself. It was as elegant and refined and cool as Gwen is and it was [as] country and down-home and fun as Blake is."

And although Shelton's The Voice days are no longer, he and Daly are still starring on TV together in USA's Barmageddon, which premiered in December.

"I remember one day Carson and I were drinking and there was that show on called Holy Moly. I said, 'Man, look at that. That show would be so much better if they were drinking and then trying to play putt putt,'" he recalled. "I thought it'd be funny if they could cuss each other and talk some crap, you know? And Barmageddon was actually born out of that conversation."

