Carson Daly Misses Blake Shelton on First Day Back Filming 'The Voice': 'Everything's Fine'

The country star wrapped his final season on 'The Voice' in May

By
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila is an editorial assistant at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2021. Her work previously appeared on The Poly Post
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 10, 2023 06:15PM EDT
Blake Shelton and Carson Daly
Blake Shelton and Carson Daly in November 2018. Photo:

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Carson Daly is riding solo on his first day back on set of The Voice.

On Monday, the singing competition show host shared a selfie where he's visibly missing Blake Shelton as he gets ready for his first season without the country star.

In the photo, Daly, 50, is getting a trim up inside his dressing room as he poses looking quite distressed.

"My first day ever shooting @nbcthevoice without @blakeshelton," he began the caption. "We had a ritual of getting hair & makeup together for 23 seasons. I think I’m handling it well. Everything’s fine."

Daly has hosted The Voice since its inception in 2011. Similarly, Shelton, 47, was a coach on the show up until his exit in May.

On Shelton's final day on the show and The Voice's season 23 finale, Daly paid tribute to the "Sangria" singer on Instagram.

"Today’s just gonna be weird! No other way to put it. For over 12 years I’ve watched the cowboy do his thing on @nbcthevoice & we have laughed & had fun, literally the entire time," he wrote. "Thank you buddy! Enjoy your big red chair retirement, you’ve earned it! Now let’s go make a drink! (Bring some ice over from your room, they never gave me any😂) #OneMoreShow"

Blake Shelton, Carson Daly
Carson Daly on set of The Voice.

Carson Daly/Instagram

Shelton announced his own departure from the series in October. In December, he told PEOPLE he wanted to spend more time with Stefani and his stepsons and was focusing on his music career. Since the show debuted in 2011, Shelton has appeared for 23 consecutive seasons and scored nine wins in total.

As for Daly and Shelton, the country singer opened up to PEOPLE in January about their friendship.

"Carson's a grumpy old man," Shelton said at the time. "He truly is the grumpiest man on the planet, and I'd say that if he were sitting right here next to me."

Daly also served as the officiate in Shelton's wedding to Gwen Stefani.

"It was incredible to be a part of such an important moment in their lives. The ceremony was a perfect blend of country and glamour, of course, just like Blake and Gwen," he told the TODAY show in July 2021. "... The wedding, the best way to describe it, is it was perfectly them the whole weekend and the marriage itself. It was as elegant and refined and cool as Gwen is and it was [as] country and down-home and fun as Blake is."

And although Shelton's The Voice days are no longer, he and Daly are still starring on TV together in USA's Barmageddonwhich premiered in December.

"I remember one day Carson and I were drinking and there was that show on called Holy Moly. I said, 'Man, look at that. That show would be so much better if they were drinking and then trying to play putt putt,'" he recalled. "I thought it'd be funny if they could cuss each other and talk some crap, you know? And Barmageddon was actually born out of that conversation."

Related Articles
Sam Smith
Sam Smith 'Super Nervous' to Return to Performing for the First Time 'After a Month of Vocal Rest'
Lana Del Rey performs at BST Hyde Park
Lana Del Rey Addresses Shortened Glastonbury Set at London Show as She Seemingly Shades Ex with Lyric Change
Taylor Swift, Taylor Lautner and His Wife Taylor Recreate Hilarious Spider-Man Meme on Music Video Set
Taylor Swift, Taylor Lautner and His Wife Taylor Dome Lautner Recreate Funny 'Spider-Man' Meme on Music Video Set
Madonna tour announcement on Instagram
Madonna Says Celebration World Tour Will Now 'Begin in October in Europe' with New US Dates to Be Revealed
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were swept up in the emotion that rapidly filled Hyde Park as Bruce Springsteen took to the stage for his latest BST performance at the "American Express presents BST Hyde Park" festival.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Snap a Selfie While Kissing at Bruce Springsteen Concert with Famous Friends
Liam Payne Reveals He Spent 100 Days in U.S. Rehab Center
Liam Payne Says He's Nearly 6 Months Sober After Spending 100 Days in Rehab: 'The Party's Over'
Elton John tells farewell gig crowd they will be in his âhead, heart and soulâ
Elton John Thanks Farewell Gig Crowd for '52 Years of Pure Joy'
Jennifer Garner Shows Off Bracelet Collection from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour:
Jennifer Garner Shows Off Impressive Bracelet Collection from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: 'Epic Night'
Selena Gomez Shares Pics From Taylor Swift's July 4 Bash: 'Empowering, Kind and Kick Ass Gals'
Selena Gomez Shares Pics From Taylor Swift's July 4 Bash: 'Empowering, Kind and Kick Ass Gals'
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 12: Honoree Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Britney Spears Says Her Reaction to Victor Wembanyama Security Scuffle Was a 'Cry Out on All Levels'
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef
Ricky Martin Seeks Joint Custody of Kids in Divorce from Jwan Yosef After 6 Years of Marriage
Andrea Bocelli posts about Kim-Kourtney Kardashian feud
Andrea Bocelli Comments on Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Feud Over 'Copying' Claims
Madonna-luce-una-esbelta-figura-gracias-a-la-dieta-macrobiotica.jpg
Madonna Breaks Silence After Hospitalization for Serious Bacterial Infection: 'I Have Felt Your Love'
Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour"
Taylor Swift Brings Taylor Lautner and Joey King Onstage After Premiering New Music Video at Kansas City Show
Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022
Mod Sun Breaks Down the End of His Engagement to Avril Lavigne in Lyrics of New Song 'Strangers'
txt and jonas brothers behind the scenes of new collab
Go Behind the Scenes of Tomorrow x Together's 'Dream Come True' Collaboration with the Jonas Brothers (Exclusive)