Carson Daly’s Kids Spend a Day at Super Nintendo World While Daly Films ‘The Voice’: ‘Mario & Luigi are Great Babysitters!’

The 'Today' co-host's kids enjoyed some time at the Universal Studios amusement park on Tuesday

By
Liza Esquibias
Published on July 26, 2023 07:48PM EDT
carson daly kids at mario world
Photo:

carson daly/instagram

It’s Mario time for Carson Daly’s kids!

The Today Show co-host, 50, posted a cute snap of his three kids enjoying the day at Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios on Tuesday. Daly works on the Universal lot filming for The Voice, so the children spent some time exploring the amusement park.

“While dads shooting Season 25 of @nbcthevoice huge thanks to @unistudios for hooking the kids up at the park,” he captioned the post, joking, “#Mario & #Luigi are great babysitters!”

After celebrating his 50th birthday in June, Daly sat down with PEOPLE to talk about the major milestone. While he may have been excited about the day’s festivities, his son Jackson, 14, used the opportunity to crack a quick joke.

“My son brought me that,” Daly told PEOPLE, referring to a piece of mail from the AARP. “This was a couple of weeks before I turned 50. He was like, ‘Here, Dad. Time for your AARP, so you can get a discount on a Carnival Cruise,’ or whatever.”

“He was just busting my chops," Daly said with a laugh.

Still, Daly stood proud of his age. “I was like, ‘No man, I'm going to be a proud card-carrying member of AARP,’” he recalls telling his son. “It's great.”

Jackson skipped Daly’s Today Show birthday festivities, although his three sisters Goldie, 3, London, 8, and Etta, 10, were present. The three girls rolled out a big birthday cake and wished their dad a happy 50th while their mom Siri made flank steak. 

According to Daly, Jackson simply wanted to sleep in. “I woke him up at five and said, ‘You want to go to the Today show?’ He's like, ‘Can I just keep sleeping?’ I was like, "Of course,’” Daly told PEOPLE.

Siri Daly, London Rose, Carson Daly, Etta Jones, and Jackson James on Thursday, June 8, 2017

 Zach Pagano/NBC/getty

Even on his own birthday, Daly wanted to keep the attention on his kids, making sure they felt loved and appreciated. “I just want them to live their life and have fun and not feel like it's all about Dad," he said.

The upcoming season of the singing competition series will be the first without former judge Blake Shelton. On July 10, Daly shared a selfie where he’s visibly missing the country star, 47, as he gets ready.

In the photo, Daly was getting a trim up inside his dressing room as he struck a distressed pose.

"My first day ever shooting @nbcthevoice without @blakeshelton," he began the caption. "We had a ritual of getting hair & makeup together for 23 seasons. I think I’m handling it well. Everything’s fine."

Blake Shelton, Carson Daly

Carson Daly/Instagram

Daly has hosted The Voice since its inception in 2011. Shelton was a coach on the show until his exit in May.

On Shelton's final day on the show and The Voice's season 23 finale, Daly paid tribute to the "Sangria" singer on Instagram.

"Today’s just gonna be weird! No other way to put it. For over 12 years I’ve watched the cowboy do his thing on @nbcthevoice & we have laughed & had fun, literally the entire time," he wrote. "Thank you buddy! Enjoy your big red chair retirement, you’ve earned it! Now let’s go make a drink! (Bring some ice over from your room, they never gave me any😂) #OneMoreShow."

