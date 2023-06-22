Carson Daly's Three Daughters Bring Out His Cake for 50th Birthday Celebration on 'Today': 'Love My Family'

Carson Daly's daughters appeared on the show to celebrate their dad's milestone birthday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 22, 2023 01:34PM EDT
Carson Daly's Three Daughters Bring Out His Cake in 50th Birthday Celebration on TODAY
Carson Daly and family on TODAY for his 50th birthday. Photo:

NBC NEWS / TODAY

Carson Daly is officially 50!

Celebrating his milestone birthday alongside his Today show family on Thursday, the host was enjoying his favorite meal cooked by wife Siri Daly, 42, when his daughters surprised him with a birthday cake.

"It’s time to raise a glass. If you know anything about Carson Daly, it is that he is a family man, so we have got Etta, London and Goldie," Savannah Guthrie toated, as daughter Goldie, 3, London, 8, and Etta, 10, wheeled a cake onto the set.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

The father of four joked that their oldest, Jackson, 14, is home sleeping because "he's a teenager now."

"He asked how much the appearance fee was to show up for this," Daly joked.

After they sang Happy Birthday, the host remarked on his gratitude for all the love on his special day.

"I love my work family, I love my family family, I appreciate it."

Last year, Jackson talked about picking up lessons from his dad's fascinating career as he interviews celebrities for NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition.

“I’ve learned a lot,” he shared. “I learned that you always have to be prepared and just act like you’re having a conversation. (Celebrities) are just regular people… Don’t overthink it.”

Related Articles
Kenny Rogers' Twin Sons Justin and Jordan's High School Graduation: 'Enjoy the Ride'
Kenny Rogers' Twin Sons Resemble Late Singer as They Graduate High School — See the Photo
blake shelton with carson daly's kids
Carson Daly's Wife Shares Sweet Photos of Their Kids with Blake Shelton as He Leaves 'The Voice'
Carson Daly on Tuesday March 7, 2023
Carson Daly on Hearing from AARP Ahead of His 50th Birthday: 'S--- Got Real'
NPH
Neil Patrick Harris Celebrates 50th Birthday as Husband David Burtka Says 'Let's Keep Laughing Through the Next 50'
Deborah Roberts and Al Roker
Meet the 'Today' Show Anchors' Significant Others
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Celebrate Daughter Honor's 15th
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Celebrate Daughter Honor's 15th Birthday: 'Proud of Who You've Become'
Days of Our Lives Star Bill Hayes Celebrates 98th Birthday on Soap Set
‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Bill Hayes Marks 98th Birthday on Soap’s Set with Cake and His Costars
Carson Daly's Son Jackson Gets a Tour of The Voice Set From Blake Shelton: Watch
Blake Shelton Gives Carson Daly's Son a Tour of 'The Voice' Set During Sweet Interview
https://www.instagram.com/p/CshOLCrSj9c/. Katherine Schwarzenegger/Instagram
Katherine Schwarzenegger Celebrates Daughter Eloise's First Birthday: 'My Little Smiley Baby'
Tori Roloff Pays Tribute to 'Sweet' Daughter Lilah on Her 3rd Birthday: 'You Are the Best Big Sister Ever'
Tori Roloff Celebrates Daughter Lilah’s First Dance Recital: ‘Let’s Go Dance’
Ludacris Says Being the 'Ultimate Girl Dad' Is 'What Life's All About' (Exclusive) https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/109Vs4AkGNLzgxoyV2NB2mZlKq2JzFdj4
Ludacris Says Being the 'Ultimate Girl Dad' Is 'What Life's All About': 'We Have a Lot of Fun' (Exclusive)
LeBron James, Savannah James, LeBron James Jr., Bryce Maximus James and Zhuri James attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Smallfoot' at Regency Village Theatre on September 22, 2018 in Westwood, California
LeBron James' 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Carson Daly
Carson Daly's Son Jackson, 13, Is His Blonde Twin During Special Golf Outing in Scotland
Gigi Hadid Birthday Cake
Celebrity Birthday Cakes! All the Stars Blowing Out the Candles on Their Special Day
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 20: Sarah Snook attends the HBO's "Succession" Season 4 Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Pregnant Sarah Snook Says She's Not Finding Out Her Baby's Sex as She Reveals Her Due Date
Today Show Carson Daly on Wednesday March 23, 2022
Carson Daly Returns to 'Today' Show 7 Weeks After 'Hardcore' Spinal Fusion Surgery: 'It Worked!'