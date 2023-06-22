Carson Daly's Three Daughters Bring Out His Cake for 50th Birthday Celebration on 'Today': 'Love My Family'

Carson Daly is officially 50!

Celebrating his milestone birthday alongside his Today show family on Thursday, the host was enjoying his favorite meal cooked by wife Siri Daly, 42, when his daughters surprised him with a birthday cake.

"It’s time to raise a glass. If you know anything about Carson Daly, it is that he is a family man, so we have got Etta, London and Goldie," Savannah Guthrie toated, as daughter Goldie, 3, London, 8, and Etta, 10, wheeled a cake onto the set.

The father of four joked that their oldest, Jackson, 14, is home sleeping because "he's a teenager now."

"He asked how much the appearance fee was to show up for this," Daly joked.

After they sang Happy Birthday, the host remarked on his gratitude for all the love on his special day.

"I love my work family, I love my family family, I appreciate it."

Last year, Jackson talked about picking up lessons from his dad's fascinating career as he interviews celebrities for NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition.

“I’ve learned a lot,” he shared. “I learned that you always have to be prepared and just act like you’re having a conversation. (Celebrities) are just regular people… Don’t overthink it.”

