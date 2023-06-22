Celebrity Parents Carson Daly's Three Daughters Bring Out His Cake for 50th Birthday Celebration on 'Today': 'Love My Family' Carson Daly's daughters appeared on the show to celebrate their dad's milestone birthday By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Facebook Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 22, 2023 01:34PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Carson Daly and family on TODAY for his 50th birthday. Photo: NBC NEWS / TODAY Carson Daly is officially 50! Celebrating his milestone birthday alongside his Today show family on Thursday, the host was enjoying his favorite meal cooked by wife Siri Daly, 42, when his daughters surprised him with a birthday cake. "It’s time to raise a glass. If you know anything about Carson Daly, it is that he is a family man, so we have got Etta, London and Goldie," Savannah Guthrie toated, as daughter Goldie, 3, London, 8, and Etta, 10, wheeled a cake onto the set. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Carson Daly's Wife Shares Sweet Photos of Their Kids with Blake Shelton as He Leaves 'The Voice' The father of four joked that their oldest, Jackson, 14, is home sleeping because "he's a teenager now." "He asked how much the appearance fee was to show up for this," Daly joked. After they sang Happy Birthday, the host remarked on his gratitude for all the love on his special day. "I love my work family, I love my family family, I appreciate it." Last year, Jackson talked about picking up lessons from his dad's fascinating career as he interviews celebrities for NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition. “I’ve learned a lot,” he shared. “I learned that you always have to be prepared and just act like you’re having a conversation. (Celebrities) are just regular people… Don’t overthink it.”