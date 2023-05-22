Carson Daily Credits Pro Athletes Speaking Up About Mental Health for Destigmatizing the Topic

The 'Today' host praised pro athletes like Kevin Love and Dak Prescott for speaking up about mental health

By
Published on May 22, 2023 05:36 PM
Carson Daly
Photo:

Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty

Carson Daly has been vocal about dealing with his own mental health struggles, and he says that the athletes like Kevin Love and Dak Prescott who blazed the trail by speaking out publicly deserve the credit.

As part of May's Mental Health Awareness Month, the Today host, 49, was featured on Verywell Mind, where he praised pro athletes for speaking their minds — about their minds.

Daly was interviewed for the informational and educational website's first-ever "Verywell Mind 25," an awards program "honoring the top thought leaders, experts and advocates making a positive impact on mental health today," according to the organization.

In the interview, the former MTV and late-night personality discussed a number of athletes he admired, both for their skills in the game, but also for their voices on the topic of mental health.

An honest interview given by NBA star Love a few years back about dealing with panic attacks and anxiety made Carson recognize his own struggles.

Kevin Love
Kevin Love. Getty Images

“[I] had never read that or seen that or quite frankly heard anybody so famous talk about it, and I experienced one myself. I told my colleagues at work while we were watching this piece on air, ‘Guys, this was me. This happened to me at MTV,'" he said.

Daly also addressed NFL players who spoke up about good mental health, who in turn helped break down a wall.

“We look at NFL players like these gladiators on Sunday who are impenetrable to pain; they’re the man, so they can’t be hurt, they can’t get hurt," he said. "And yet there are so many leaders in that space who are willing enough to talk about their mental health journeys, and they own it. There’s so much power in that because there are so many millions of young men that see that.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Highlighting Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott as a powerful example, Daly said the star QB speaking about his brother’s 2020 suicide made an impact.

“[There] were a few ESPN critics who said, ‘He’s America’s team quarterback. He shouldn’t talk about that, he shouldn’t cry on camera. It shows he’s weak.’ And it was so nice to see so many people not take that side and say, ‘No, I think it’s great that he was vulnerable and talked about it.' "

Related Articles
Montez Ford and Bianca Belair
Bianca Belair Talks New 'Fun-Filled' Reality Show, Working with Husband Montez Ford: 'I'm Blessed' (Exclusive)
Chris Samuels attends #RightToBearArts Gala hosted by The Creative Coalition at The Madison Hotel on April 28, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Former Commanders Tackle Chris Samuels 'Excited' About Magic Johnson Joining Team Ownership: 'He's Big Time'
Mac McClung, Doc Rivers
NBA Dunk Champion Mac McClung Praises Former Sixers Coach Doc Rivers' 'Leadership' (Exclusive)
230516 SoFi Draft Lab Influencer Dinner Joseph Baura
Erin Foster Praises Los Angeles Rams for 'Highlighting Cool Women' at Team's Draft House (Exclusive)
Carmelo Anthony
NBA Star Carmelo Anthony Announces His Retirement: 'My Story Has Always Been More Than Basketball'
Mac Jones Has ‘Sparkling’ Night Out With Girlfriend Sophia Scott at Taylor Swift Concert
Patriots' Mac Jones Has 'Sparkling' Night Out with Girlfriend Sophie Scott at Taylor Swift Concert
Michael Block of the United States, PGA of America Club Professional, celebrates with Low Club Professional trophy after the final round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on May 21, 2023 in Rochester, New York.
Golf Instructor Michael Block Sinks Hole-in-One at PGA Championship: 'I'm Very, Very Lucky'
Gerard Piqué Shares Rare Photo with Girlfriend Clara Chia Marti Following Shakira Split
Gerard Piqué Shares Rare Photo with Girlfriend Clara Chia Marti Following Shakira Split
Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner Yells 'I'm Back!' After Draining 3-Pointer in First Home Game
Jack Nicholson Attends Yet Another Lakers Game as Denver Nears Knocking L.A. Out of Playoffs
Jack Nicholson Attends Fourth Lakers Game as Denver Nears Knocking L.A. Out of Playoffs
Brittney Griner Plays First WNBA Since Russian Imprisonment
Brittney Griner Plays First WNBA Game Since Russian Imprisonment
LeBron James Honors 'Hero' Jim Brown in Emotional Message: 'We all stand on your shoulders'
LeBron James Honors Jim Brown in Emotional Tribute: 'We All Stand on Your Shoulders'
Christian McCaffrey x The Logan Project
Christian McCaffrey Honors His Super Fan Who Died of Cancer at Age 12: 'Let His Name Live on Forever'
Jim Brown
Jim Brown, NFL Legend, Civil Rights Activist and Actor, Dead at 87
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Travis Kelce attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Travis Kelce Says He's 'Definitely Interested' in Doing More Acting After Hosting 'SNL' (Exclusive)
Angel Reese and Olivia Dunne attend the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party
Angel Reese and Olivia Dunne Pose Together at 'SI Swimsuit' Issue Party: 'LSU's FINESTTTT'