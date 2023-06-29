Carson Daly Applauds Ryan Seacrest for 'Wheel of Fortune' Gig: 'He's an Obvious Choice' (Exclusive)

"We've been friends forever. It's amazing to me his desire to continue to work at such a high level," Daly said of Seacrest

By
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet

Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman
Published on June 29, 2023 12:36PM EDT
Carson Daly is thrilled Ryan Seacrest will take his hosting skills for a spin on Wheel of Fortune.

The Voice host tells PEOPLE this week's announcement that Seacrest, 48, will take the reins from Pat Sajak, 76, “certainly doesn't surprise me. I mean, it seems like an obvious choice.”

Daly, 50, recalls: “I was watching ... old Wheel of Fortunes with Mr. Sajak and Vanna White going back. He looked like a young Seacrest. So I guess it definitely makes sense.”

Daly — who jokes to PEOPLE that he is personally “trying so hard to stop working” so he can spend more time with his family — has nothing but the highest praise for Seacrest’s work ethic.

“I love Ryan," he says. "We've been friends forever. It's amazing to me his desire to continue to work at such a high level. He'll be great at it and good luck to him.”

It was announced on Tuesday that the former Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host signed a multi-year deal to host the long-running show (and also serve as a consulting producer) after Sajak announced earlier this month that he would retire after the show's upcoming 41st season. 

"I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them," Seacrest said in a statement. 

He also discussed having a “full-circle moment” having previously hosted a game show called Click 25 years ago and said he was “grateful” to Sony for the opportunity.

He added, "Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition… I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White."

In response, Sajak shared a supportive message on Twitter for the American Idol host.

"I'm looking forward to my final season starting this fall, and then handing over the car keys to Ryan Seacrest in September of 2024," wrote the TV personality.

The new host announcement came as even more of a twist of fate when it was revealed that Sajak had sort of predicted his own successor with a joke more than a decade before his retirement news, having once joked on his show after making several errors that production had “Seacrest on speed dial.”

Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights on ABC (check local listings).

