Carrie Underwood Surprises Guns N' Roses Fans with Raucous Motörhead Cover

Carrie Underwood blew the Guns N' Roses fans away this week

At her recent three gigs in Canada — including one in Moncton on Saturday Aug. 5 — the "Cry Pretty" singer delivered a fiery rendition of Motörhead's 1980 classic "Ace of Spades" during her opening set for Guns N' Roses.

While the arrangement largely stayed true to the original, Underwood added a little twang to the signature snarled vocals of the original as she stepped out onto a steamy stage head-banging her blonde hair. By the end, the crowd's cheers seemed to indicated her cover was largely a success.

During the show at Croix-Bleue Medavie Stadium, the American Idol winner doled out a handful of covers including Joan Jett's "Bad Reputation," Pat Benatar's "Hit Me with Your Best Shot," i-Ten's "Alone," Miranda Lambert's "Somethin' Bad," The Rolling Stones' "Wild Horses" and Led Zeppelin's "Rock and Roll," according to Setlist.fm.

Underwood, 40, also joined Guns N' Roses on stage for their hits "Paradise City" and "Sweet Child O' Mine," per Setlist.fm.

In the past year, she has delivered a handful of other rock covers including Ozzy Osbourne's "Mama I'm Comin' Home" and performed Guns N' Roses songs like "Welcome to the Jungle" and “November Rain.”



Underwood joined Guns N' Roses for three dates on the North American leg of the group’s 2023 Global Tour, as well as the three recent dates in Canada. She's also set to open for the group on Aug. 26 in Nashville at GEODIS Park.

Earlier this year, Underwood welcomed Guns N' Roses' lead singer Axl Rose, 61, as her surprise guest during her tour stop in Los Angeles.

Every night on her Denim & Rhinestones tour, Underwood had performed a cover of the group's hit "Welcome to the Jungle" as an encore — but this time, Rose joined in.

"Los Angeles, I want to hear you make some noise," she announced to the crowd, before adding, "For Axl Rose."

Then, the rocker, 61, walked on stage in his zebra print jacket and black jeans as he and Underwood sang the lyrics to the classic song.

She later thanked Rose for joining her on stage with a post on Instagram.

"I'm the luckiest girl in the world… Thanks, Axl, for showing up, once again, to make the great times even better!" she wrote alongside a series of performance shots. "It'll forever feel like it was all a dream, but these dreams are my favorite ones!"

Underwood and Rose first performed together at Stagecoach Festival in 2022 where they sang "Sweet Child O' Mine" and "Paradise City."