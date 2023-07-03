Carrie Underwood and Her Mom Get Matching Heart Tattoos in Las Vegas: ‘Never Would’ve Thought’

Carrie Underwood is celebrating an unforgettable mom-and-daughter day!

The “Before He Cheats” singer, 40, got matching tattoos with her 74-year-old mom Carole and sisters Shanna and Stephanie over the weekend — and it was all her mom’s idea!

“When your 74-year-old mother asks you and your sisters to get matching tattoos with her in Vegas, the only questions are, “what?” and “where?” " Underwood posted on Instagram Sunday alongside a photo of her and her family all bearing the same small heart tattoo on their wrists or feet.

"I never would’ve thought I’d see the day that Mama Carole would be gettin’ some ink! 😂❤️ #WhatHappensInVegas,” Underwood added. “Thanks, @darekriley for being so sweet to the Underwood girls! ❤️.”



Underwood and her mom get matching heart tattoos in Las Vegas. Carrie Underwood Instagram

Underwood’s new ink didn’t stop there as she also got a heart tattoo on her foot in a second photo. The singer, who wore bleached short dungarees and a white vest, smiled as she sat on a massage table with one leg propped up while getting inked.



Underwood revealed the tattoo in another close-up photo of her foot while wearing red and black floral pumps.

Her mom Carole meanwhile was pictured smiling while a tattoo artist inked her wrist. Another photo showed Underwood sitting in what appeared to be a waiting room with her mom and sisters.



Underwood’s new tattoos come as she completed the first run of her Las Vegas residency on July 1. The former American Idol winner relaunched her Reflection show on June 20 and is due to return with more shows in September.



Underwood completed her first shows of her relaunched Vegas residency this weekend. Jeremy Cowart

Last week, fellow Idol winner Kelly Clarkson shut down rumors that she and Underwood had issues with each other as she appeared on Watch What Happens Live. Clarkson, 41, who won the first season of American Idol, questioned why people assumed there was a problem between her and the season two winner.

"We don't even know each other well enough to be pitted against [each other,]" Clarkson said. "Literally, we've run into each other a handful of times, and there’s no beef between us. Nothing between us — we don't know each other. We literally have run into each other a few times."