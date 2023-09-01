Axl Rose Helped Carrie Underwood Choose Rock Songs to Cover While Opening for Guns N' Roses (Exclusive)

Carrie Underwood got a little help from her friends in Guns N' Roses before opening for them on their stadium tour this year.

The country star, 40, recently shared a few tour dates with the legendary band, even surprising the crowd with some rock covers sprinkled into her setlist. On select dates, she's come prepared with covers of Led Zeppelin's "Rock and Roll," Joan Jett's "Bad Reputation," and Motörhead's "Ace of Spades."

Now, a source tells PEOPLE that the songs weren't only chosen by the "Before He Cheats" singer — she also got some personal input from frontman Axl Rose.

While Underwood used the August tour dates in Moncton, Montreal and Nashville to promote her latest LP Denim & Rhinestones, she also curated the setlist to please everyone in attendance at the Guns N' Roses shows.

Carrie Underwood performs alongside Axl Rose. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty

From Pat Benatar's "Hit Me with Your Best Shot" to i-Ten's "Alone," Underwood added some variety to her sets while opening for the legendary rock act.

She also made some appearances on stage with Guns N' Roses. At the band's Moncton show on Aug. 5, she joined them for classics "Paradise City" and "Sweet Child O' Mine."

Underwood, a longtime rock fan, has joined Rose on stage before. She notably tapped him to join her for a Los Angeles performance of "Welcome to the Jungle" on her Denim & Rhinestones Tour in March.

"Los Angeles, I want to hear you make some noise for Axl Rose," she announced to the crowd at the time.

Carrie Underwood. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Underwood later reflected on the moment on Instagram, writing that she was the "luckiest girl in the world." The performance marked their first since they took the stage together at Stagecoach Festival in 2022.

"Thanks, Axl, for showing up, once again, to make the great times even better!" she wrote alongside a series of images. "It'll forever feel like it was all a dream, but these dreams are my favorite ones!"

During their 2022 Stagecoach performance, Rose and Underwood also sang "Paradise City" and "Sweet Child O' Mine."

"Best. Night. Of. My. Life!!! I am still freaking out," Underwood wrote on Instagram afterward. "Thank you, Axl, for making this lifelong dream come true!!!You rocked that @stagecoach stage harder than anyone has ever rocked it before!"

