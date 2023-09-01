Axl Rose Helped Carrie Underwood Choose Rock Songs to Cover While Opening for Guns N' Roses (Exclusive)

Underwood joined the rock icons during select dates on their 2023 stadium tour and performed rock classics by Joan Jett, Motörhead and more

By
Published on September 1, 2023 04:50PM EDT
Axl Rose helped Carrie Underwood pick her setlist for her opening dates for Guns N Roses
Axl Rose, Carrie Underwood.

Carrie Underwood got a little help from her friends in Guns N' Roses before opening for them on their stadium tour this year.

The country star, 40, recently shared a few tour dates with the legendary band, even surprising the crowd with some rock covers sprinkled into her setlist. On select dates, she's come prepared with covers of Led Zeppelin's "Rock and Roll," Joan Jett's "Bad Reputation," and Motörhead's "Ace of Spades."

Now, a source tells PEOPLE that the songs weren't only chosen by the "Before He Cheats" singer — she also got some personal input from frontman Axl Rose.

While Underwood used the August tour dates in Moncton, Montreal and Nashville to promote her latest LP Denim & Rhinestones, she also curated the setlist to please everyone in attendance at the Guns N' Roses shows.

Carrie Underwood and Axl Rose
Carrie Underwood performs alongside Axl Rose. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty

From Pat Benatar's "Hit Me with Your Best Shot" to i-Ten's "Alone," Underwood added some variety to her sets while opening for the legendary rock act.

She also made some appearances on stage with Guns N' Roses. At the band's Moncton show on Aug. 5, she joined them for classics "Paradise City" and "Sweet Child O' Mine."

Underwood, a longtime rock fan, has joined Rose on stage before. She notably tapped him to join her for a Los Angeles performance of "Welcome to the Jungle" on her Denim & Rhinestones Tour in March.

"Los Angeles, I want to hear you make some noise for Axl Rose," she announced to the crowd at the time.

Carrie Underwood performs onstage during "The Denim & Rhinestones Tour" at Madison Square Garden on February 21, 2023 in New York City.
Carrie Underwood.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Underwood later reflected on the moment on Instagram, writing that she was the "luckiest girl in the world." The performance marked their first since they took the stage together at Stagecoach Festival in 2022.

"Thanks, Axl, for showing up, once again, to make the great times even better!" she wrote alongside a series of images. "It'll forever feel like it was all a dream, but these dreams are my favorite ones!"

During their 2022 Stagecoach performance, Rose and Underwood also sang "Paradise City" and "Sweet Child O' Mine."

"Best. Night. Of. My. Life!!! I am still freaking out," Underwood wrote on Instagram afterward. "Thank you, Axl, for making this lifelong dream come true!!!You rocked that @stagecoach stage harder than anyone has ever rocked it before!"

Related Articles
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Are 'Doing Well'
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s Relationship Is ‘Much Different Than What Has Been Portrayed’ (Source)
Travis Barker Posts Photos from 'Prayer Room' After Postponing Blink-182 Tour amid 'Urgent Family Matter'
Travis Barker Posted Photos from 'Prayer Room' Before Blink-182 Postponed Shows Over 'Urgent Family Matter'
Taylor Swift Eras Mexico City 08 24 23
Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour Concert Film Breaks AMC Theatres Record with $26 Million First-Day Ticket Sales
Travis Barker attends the 2020 American Music Awards
Blink-182 Postpones European Tour Dates as Travis Barker Rushes Home for ‘Urgent Family Matter’
Lady Gaga Celebrates Return of Las Vegas Residency with Before and After Selfies
Lady Gaga Celebrates Return of Las Vegas Jazz & Piano Residency with Before-and-After Selfies
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour Concert Film: Everything to Know
Beyonce performs onstage during the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR
Beyoncé Reacts to Being Named Honorary Mayor of Santa Clara: 'Today... I Am the Mayor'
Agnetha Faltskog Abba Voyage 05 26 22
ABBA Legend Agnetha Fältskog Debuts New Song and Instagram Page: 'So ... Where Do We Go from Here?'
Taylor Swift Eras Tour Atlanta 04 28 23
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Headed to Thousands of Movie Theaters in 'Theatrical Concert Experience'
Me and Sarah on Freville Farm in 2022, being happy. Aaron Neville images from his Tell it Like It Is book 2023
Aaron Neville on Moment Wife Saved Him from Prescription Drug Abuse: 'I'll Never Forget the Look She Gave Me' (Exclusive)
Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena
Drake Vancouver Concert Postponed Last Minute Due to 'Unforeseen Circumstances' with New Video Display
Jody Weintraub, Sean Stewart and Rod Stewart
Sean Stewart Celebrates His Birthday with Dad Rod and Wife Jody at Carbone in N.Y.C.
Travis Scott arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center
Travis Scott Announces 2023 North American 'Utopia' - Circus Maximus Tour
AJ McLean attends Songs For Tomorrow: A Benefit Concert in support of On Our Sleeves, The Movement for Children's Mental Health at Heart Weho
AJ McLean Wants to 'Keep Growing with My Wife and Kids' amid Sobriety Journey (Exclusive)
Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers
Billie Eilish Brings Out Surprise Guests Boygenius During Intimate London Concert
Aaron Neville photographed at his farm Freville in pawling, NY aug. 21, 2023
Aaron Neville Reveals How He Became Addicted to Heroin at 16: 'Your Brain Is Hooked' (Exclusive) 