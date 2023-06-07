Carrie Underwood is a real-life fairytale princess!

On Tuesday, the country music star, 40, performed on the iconic Grand Ole Opry stage and wowed the audience not only with her incredible voice, but also her absolutely stunning gown.

Underwood was breathtaking in a one-shoulder, floor-length light blue tulle gown that featured flower stitching and fluttering tulle leaf detail. The waist was cinched with a sparkly crystal belt that perfectly topped off the jaw-dropping look.

The “When He Cheats” singer wore silver stiletto heels with the dress and diamond drop earrings and matching diamond ring.

Underwood’s makeup was perfectly dramatic with a dark, smokey eye and heavy lip gloss. She wore her long hair wavy and down her back.

The singer shared several photos of her look on Instagram after her performance. “It’s always a good night when we’re playing the @opry ❤️,” Underwood wrote next to the series of photos. “Thanks to all of you who came out to the Mother Church…especially to the Fan Club members who hung out with us all day!”

Carrie Underwood. Chris Hollo

At the CMTs in April, Underwood stepped out solo at the show, and shared that husband Mike Fisher was home with the couple's two sons, Isaiah Michael, 8, and Jacob Bryan, 4.

On the carpet, she rocked an all-silver ensemble Dolce & Gabbana Swarovski-embellished tailcoat and shorts. She accessorized with a crystal box clutch and platform pumps.

"My husband's got the kiddos. He's always holding down the fort while I'm out doing stuff like this," she said before offering her family a shoutout. "Hi, guys!"



"It's a party here right? I feel like that's what people focus on. They want to have a good time, just big, fun performances and that's what I hope we accomplish," she said.

She continued: "It's all about the fans tonight. Tonight should just be a fun night celebrating. I've seen not just my fans but other people's fans voting all day long and it's just really cool that everybody gets behind their person. So yay for all of us!"

