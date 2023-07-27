Carrie Underwood Celebrates Husband Mike Fisher's Induction into Tenn. Sports Hall of Fame: 'So Proud'

The country star wrote on Twitter that she was "glad" she and their sons Isaiah and Jacob could "celebrate you and your accomplishments"

Published on July 27, 2023 01:00PM EDT
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher attend the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher at the CMA Awards in November 2022. Photo:

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Carrie Underwood is celebrating husband Mike Fisher’s big milestone!

The country star shared a sweet message to Fisher, a retired NHL star, days after his induction into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday.

“Congratulations, babe! So proud of you!!!” the singer wrote on Twitter Thursday. “I can think of no one more deserving! Glad me and the boys could celebrate you and your accomplishments… #blessed.”

Underwood, 40, shared her message alongside a tweet from the Hall of Fame, who posted a photo of the happy couple celebrating Fisher’s big accomplishment.

“Congratulations to Mike Fisher on his induction into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, and thanks to @CarrieUnderwood and the entire family for being there to cheer him on this past Saturday night!” the Hall wrote.

Fisher, 43, and the “Ghost Story” singer were married in 2010, and share sons Isaiah, 8, and Jacob, 4.

The athlete was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a member of the Nashville Predators hockey team, where he was traded in 2011 and whom he helped lead to the Stanley Cup Final in 2017. Fisher began his career with the Ottawa Senators and played 17 seasons in the NHL before he retired in 2018.

“I sure am going to miss watching you play and cheering you on with the rest of Smashville, but I so look forward to seeing what God has in store for you in this next chapter of your life,” Underwood wrote in an Instagram post when Fisher announced his first of two retirements in 2017.

While promoting her album Denim & Rhinestones last year, Underwood opened up about the ways in which her outgoing husband helped keep her balanced, as she tended to be more introverted.

"I don't want to go to restaurants, I don't want to travel. I don't want to go anywhere," she told Today's Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country. "I love being at home. I would literally never leave my house… I get nervous in crowds and in group settings and stuff like that."

She added that Fisher often encouraged her to step out of her comfort zone, a dynamic that provides balance in their relationship.

"He's got a million friends and we're always hanging out with them. So yeah, I feel like we balance each other out," she explained. "I'm like, 'We don't need to go out all the time,' so I pull him back a little bit. And then he's like, 'We need to go somewhere sometimes. Can we please interact with other people?'"

