That's All Copy Link The ceremony is now over. Billie Lourd, Mark Hamill, CP30 and R2D2 took photos with Carrie Fisher's star before the event wrapped. Mark Hamill and Billie Lourd. David Livingston/Getty Images

Unveiling the Star Copy Link Billie Lourd. David Livingston/Getty Images Billie Lourd is joined by Carrie Fisher's Star Wars costars as she unveils the star on Hollywood Boulevard. Lourd takes a moment to throw glitter on the star, saying that her mother "was glitter."

'My Mom Was Glitter' Copy Link Billie Lourd. David Livingston/Getty Images "My mom isn’t just Princess Leia," Billie Lourd says. "She is Carrie Fisher. She was an incredible actress who infused her wit and strength into every character she played from her first role at only 16 years old in Shampoo to her last role in Catastrophe. "My mom was glitter," Lourd continues. "She covered her world in it both literally and metaphorically. She left a mark of her sparkle on everyone she met."

'It was Surreal' Copy Link Billie Lourd remembers seeing the true nature of her mom's fandom when she started going to school. "It was the first time I realized how widespread and deep people’s love for Leia was even after so many years," she says. "It was surreal. People of all ages from all over the world were dressed up like my mom, the lady who sang me to sleep at night and helped me when I was scared. "I realized then that Leia is more than just a character," Lourd continues. "She’s a feeling. She has strength. She has grace. She has wit. She has femininity at its finest. She knows what she wants and she gets it. She doesn't need anyone to rescue her because she rescues herself and even rescues the rescuers. And no one could have played her like my mother."

'It's Too Loud Mommy' Copy Link Billie Lourd continues her speech, "Like most kids, I grew up thinking my mom was a little bit -- okay a lot -- embarrassing. She tried to alter my opinion by showing me this cool movie she was in, Star Wars. I don’t know if any of you’ve ever heard of it. I haven't. [Laughter] She used to love to tell the story that every time she tried to put it on I would roll my eyes and yell, ‘It’s too loud Mommy.’ "

Pez Dispenser Copy Link "My mom used to say you weren't actually famous until you became a Pez dispenser," Billie Lourd continues. "Well people eat candy out of her neck every day. I say you aren’t actually famous until you get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame."

Billie Lourd Takes the Stage Copy Link Billie Lourd takes the stage to remember her mom and thank Mark Hamill. "I’d also like to thank my space uncle, Mark Hamill," she says. "I adore you beyond belief and I’m so happy that you were able to speak. I love you so much." Billie Lourd. David Livingston/Getty Images

A Sweet Hug Copy Link After Mark Hamill gave his speech, he shared a sweet hug with Billie Lourd, who is wearing a dress with Carrie Fisher's face on it. Billie Lourd. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

'I'll Never Stop Missing Her' Copy Link Mark Hamill continues, "I’ll never stop missing her, but I'm so thankful we had her as long as we did. I’m grateful for the laughter, the wisdom, the kindness and even the bratty self indulgent c--p my beloved space twin drove me crazy with through the years."

'She Was Our Princess' Copy Link In his speech, Mark Hamill shares how he prepared for the event: "I got out a notebook and I was going to write down some of my thoughts, but then I found what I wrote six years ago, not long after we lost her," he says. "And I thought this is as relevant today as it was when I wrote it and what I wrote was, 'Carrie was one of a kind who belonged to us all, whether we liked it or not. She was our princess, dammit. And the actress who played her blurred into one gorgeous, fiercely independent and ferociously funny take-charge woman who took our collective breath away, determined and tough, but with a vulnerability that made you root for her and want her to succeed and be happy.' "

Mark Hamill Takes the Stage Copy Link Mark Hamill. David Livingston/Getty Images iHeart Radio personality and radio Hall of Famer Ellen K is emceeing the event. She introduces Carrie Fisher's costar Mark Hamill as the first speaker for the event. "Today, May the Fourth be Carrie Frances Fisher Day," Hamill says.

Star Wars Neighbors Copy Link Lucasfilm Ltd/Everett Carrie Fisher's star is right near the stars of her Star Wars costars Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill. All three stars are located on the 6800 block of Hollywood Boulevard, right near where the original Star Wars film debuted in 1977.

Today is also a special day for Star Wars fans — May 4, a.k.a, May the Fourth, a.k.a May the Force be With You is also known as Star Wars Day.