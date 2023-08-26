Carrie Bradshaw’s Colorful Bird of Paradise Wedding Headpiece Going Up for Auction at Sotheby’s

Those hoping to nab a one-of-a-kind piece from Carrie Bradshaw’s closet are in luck.

Sotheby’s announced it will be auctioning off several high-profile fashion items from throughout history, including the iconic vintage bird of paradise headpiece that Sarah Jessica Parker wore as Carrie in Sex and the City: The Movie and in the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That…

Fans of the franchise will likely remember the striking accessory, which Carrie wore with her strapless Vivienne Westwood gown for her failed wedding ceremony to longtime love Mr. Big in the 2008 film.

The famous headpiece appeared again in the season 2 premiere of Max's And Just Like That… when Carrie rewore the wedding look to attend the Met Gala for its Veiled Beauty theme.

Sarah Jessica Parker in character as Carrie Bradshaw, dressed for her wedding to longtime love Mr. Big. James Devaney / Getty Images

The accessory, listed as a “Vintage Taxidermied Bird of Paradise Headpiece,” features the bird’s green head with a small brown feather and several larger blue feathers. Sotheby’s said in the official description for the item that the headpiece “captivated” Parker, “who was enthralled by the vibrant colors and brazen fashion statement.”

“From the moment the world caught a glimpse of Carrie’s ensemble, the iconic headpiece became one of — if not the most — memorable pieces that the beloved character ever [wore] as it perfectly embodies the bold and empowered style of her character,” the auction house also noted.

Carrie Bradshaw's bird of paradise headpiece is expected to sell for between $40,000 and $70,000. Courtesy of Sothebyâs

Carrie's wedding look is one of the most unforgettable of the series, and Danny Santiago, the costume designer for And Just Like That… noted how important it was to bring back the look for the reboot.

"People fell in love with that dress,” he told Today. "It made a big impact [on fans]. Bringing it back changes the sentiment of what that dress meant. Carrie can repurpose it and replace it with the wonderful memory of wearing it to the Met ball.”

The headpiece is estimated to sell for between $40,000 and $70,000 when the auction goes live on Aug. 31.

It will be sold alongside two famous items worn by Princess Diana: her black sheep sweater from 1981 and a Murray Arbeid evening gown which she wore to Prince Edward’s 21st birthday party in 1985. The dress is estimated to sell for $80,000 to $120,000.

Fashion fans also will have a chance to bid on the Norman Norell black lace dress that Michelle Obama wore to the TNT Christmas in Washington broadcast in 2010 and Kate Winslet’s Alexander McQueen for Givenchy evening gown, which she wore to the 70th Annual Academy Awards in 1998.