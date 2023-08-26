Carrie Bradshaw’s Colorful Bird of Paradise Wedding Headpiece Going Up for Auction at Sotheby’s

“The iconic headpiece became one of — if not the most — memorable pieces that the beloved character ever [wore]," Sotheby's said of the memorable accessory

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 26, 2023 07:30PM EDT
Carrie Bradshaw wedding dress
Carrie Bradshaw's iconic bird headpiece is going up for auction at Sotheby's. Photo:

James Devaney / Getty Images

Those hoping to nab a one-of-a-kind piece from Carrie Bradshaw’s closet are in luck.

Sotheby’s announced it will be auctioning off several high-profile fashion items from throughout history, including the iconic vintage bird of paradise headpiece that Sarah Jessica Parker wore as Carrie in Sex and the City: The Movie and in the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That…

Fans of the franchise will likely remember the striking accessory, which Carrie wore with her strapless Vivienne Westwood gown for her failed wedding ceremony to longtime love Mr. Big in the 2008 film.

The famous headpiece appeared again in the season 2 premiere of Max's And Just Like That… when Carrie rewore the wedding look to attend the Met Gala for its Veiled Beauty theme.

Carrie Bradshaw's wedding dress
Sarah Jessica Parker in character as Carrie Bradshaw, dressed for her wedding to longtime love Mr. Big.

James Devaney / Getty Images

The accessory, listed as a “Vintage Taxidermied Bird of Paradise Headpiece,” features the bird’s green head with a small brown feather and several larger blue feathers. Sotheby’s said in the official description for the item that the headpiece “captivated” Parker, “who was enthralled by the vibrant colors and brazen fashion statement.”

“From the moment the world caught a glimpse of Carrie’s ensemble, the iconic headpiece became one of — if not the most — memorable pieces that the beloved character ever [wore] as it perfectly embodies the bold and empowered style of her character,” the auction house also noted.

Carrie Bradshawâs Bird Wedding Headpiece Is Going Up for Auction at Sothebyâs
Carrie Bradshaw's bird of paradise headpiece is expected to sell for between $40,000 and $70,000.

Courtesy of Sothebyâs

Carrie's wedding look is one of the most unforgettable of the series, and Danny Santiago, the costume designer for And Just Like That… noted how important it was to bring back the look for the reboot.

"People fell in love with that dress,” he told Today. "It made a big impact [on fans]. Bringing it back changes the sentiment of what that dress meant. Carrie can repurpose it and replace it with the wonderful memory of wearing it to the Met ball.”

The headpiece is estimated to sell for between $40,000 and $70,000 when the auction goes live on Aug. 31.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

It will be sold alongside two famous items worn by Princess Diana: her black sheep sweater from 1981 and a Murray Arbeid evening gown which she wore to Prince Edward’s 21st birthday party in 1985. The dress is estimated to sell for $80,000 to $120,000. 

Fashion fans also will have a chance to bid on the Norman Norell black lace dress that Michelle Obama wore to the TNT Christmas in Washington broadcast in 2010 and Kate Winslet’s Alexander McQueen for Givenchy evening gown, which she wore to the 70th Annual Academy Awards in 1998.

Related Articles
Princess Diana at Worshipfull Company of Fanmakers Banquet, Mansion House December 1985 at the Various in Various, United Kingdom.
How Princess Diana's Glamorous Gown Heading to Auction Showed She Was the 'People's Princess'
And Just Like That Season 2 Best Fashion Gallery
See All the Best Fashion Moments from 'And Just Like That...' Season 2
Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker seen on the set of "And Just Like That..." the follow up series to "Sex and the City" in the East Village on August 25, 2021
'And Just Like That...' Costume Designers Confirm That Carrie Bradshaw Does in Fact Own Sneakers (Exclusive)
Selena Gomez - Single Soon Music Video
Selena Gomez Includes Sweet 'Sex and the City' Easter Egg in the 'Single Soon' Music Video
Sarah Jessica Parker on location for "And Just Like That..." on November 03, 2022 in New York City.
Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals the ‘Complicated’ Path to Rewearing Carrie’s Wedding Dress in 'And Just Like That…'
sex and the city engagement rings gallery
In Case You Forgot Just How Many Engagements Happened on ‘Sex and the City,’ Here Are All the Ring Moments
Inside RHONY's Jenna Lyons's SoHo Apartment Filled With Wonderful Objects Vogue
Jenna Lyons Revisits Her Iconic 2011 Met Gala Dress During Epic Home Tour: ‘I Might Bury Myself in It’
Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 - 1997) wearing 'Black sheep' wool jumper by Warm and Wonderfu
Princess Diana's Original Black Sheep Sweater Is Going Up for Auction: All About the Rare Sale
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock (13979213aa) Sarah Jessica Parker Sarah Jessica Parker and Michael Patrick King Celebrate 'Sex and the City' 25th Anniversary and 'And Just Like That' Season 2, Empire State Building, New York, USA - 21 Jun 2023
Sarah Jessica Parker Is Polka-Dot Perfection as She Steps Out in New York City
Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon are seen on the set of "And Just Like That..."
'AJLT' Season 2 Premiere Recap: Carrie Has 'Exiting-out-of-Grief Sex' and Miranda Makes a Big Discovery About Che
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker Wears 3 Dresses in 1 Day While Celebrating 25 Years of ‘Sex and the City’
SEX AND THE CITY
'Sex and the City' Turns 25! A By-the-Numbers Blowout
Margot Robbie attends a photocall on July 13, 2023 in London, England.
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 03: Sarah Jessica Parker on location for "And Just Like That..." on November 03, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Sarah Jessica Parker Recreates Carrie Bradshaw's 'Sex and the City' Wedding Look — with a Twist!
NEW YORK - OCTOBER 01: Actress Sarah Jessica Parker and actor Willie Garson sighting filming a scene for the movie "Sex and The City" on location in the west village on October 01 2007 in New York City (Photo by Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic)
Sarah Jessica Parker Gave a Sweet Nod to Late Friend and 'Sex and the City' Costar Willie Garson on 'AJLT'
Patricia Field Documentary Photo-credit Samuel J Paul
Costume Designer Patricia Field Talks 'Wonderful' Work in 'Sex and the City' and More in New Documentary (Exclusive)