Even Carrie Bradshaw Sleeps on the Best Down Pillows We Tested

We’ve always known Carrie Bradshaw has a thing for Manolo Blahnik stilettos, but the second season of And Just Like That… has highlighted more accessible items she favors: Starbucks coffee, a garlic press, and most recently, Parachute pillows.

In episode 10 of the Max series (which just got renewed for season 3), Sarah Jessica Parker’s character is seen carrying two bags of Parachute Down Pillows into her new apartment — and unlike her typical shopping bags filled with designer shoes, we can actually relate to this purchase.

This Parachute pillow earned our top spot out of the eight best down pillows we tested, ranking high in quality, breathability, support, durability, and comfort. Apparently, even notoriously picky Carrie chooses to sleep on them.

Parachute Down Pillow

Parachute

Available in two sizes (standard and king) and three support levels (soft, medium, and firm), this down pillow can be customized to your specific sleep needs. It’s made with premium white down feathers, and thanks to double-stitched seams, testers claim no feathers poke through the pillow’s cotton shell. Our testers also appreciated how even after weeks of consistent use, the pillow still felt “supportive yet airy,” and they never felt “hot or stuffy.”

Our PEOPLE testers compared laying their heads down on these pillows to “sleeping on a cloud,” which is a scenario anyone can get behind. They also deemed them “soft and fluffy” and “supportive yet lightweight,” which is a tricky combination to achieve. The Parachute pillows are machine-washable, but the brand recommends dry cleaning them for best results.

While you might not be able to upgrade your apartment to the level of Carrie’s lavish Gramercy townhouse, you can refresh your bed setup with these luxe Parachute pillows. Watch the And Just Like That… season 2 finale from bed to see if Aidan will end up moving into Carrie’s apartment and sharing these pillows with her.

