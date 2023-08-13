This Non-Stick Frying Pan ‘Cleans Up Beautifully,’ and It’s on Sale for Just $10

“Anything in the pan will wipe right out or really it just falls out”

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Published on August 13, 2023 08:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Non-Stick Frying Pan Tout
Photo:

Amazon

A large frying pan is helpful for stir fries and stovetop chicken, but when you just need to cook up a single egg to top avocado toast, it can feel a little cumbersome. That’s why a small frying pan is just as necessary as its 10-inch and 12-inch counterparts — plus, it’s a whole lot quicker to clean. 

Amazon shoppers can’t stop adding one frying pan in particular to their carts: The Carote Non-Stick Mini Frying Pan is topping Amazon’s Movers and Shakers chart, which tracks what shoppers are buying in real time, for its ultra non-stick coating that “cleans up beautifully.” And right now, it’s on sale for $10. 

Carote Non-Stick Mini Frying Pan, 6-inch

Amazon CAROTE Nonstick Small Frying Pan Skillet, 6" Egg Pan Omelet Pan, Non Stick White Granite Cookware, Mini Fry Pan

Amazon

The Carote frying pan is made with a granite material and a PFOS- and PFOA-free non-stick coating that allows food to effortlessly slide right onto your plate. (This also means you can cook with less oil and butter for a healthier meal.) Plus, the pan distributes heat as it warms up, so your food will cook evenly.

This Carote pan is just 6 inches wide, and in reviews, shoppers say they use it for making scrambled eggs and grilled cheese sandwiches. For small kitchens and single-person households, this may be the only pan you need. Plus, it’s made of dishwasher-safe materials, meaning you can toss it in the dishwasher for an easy clean.

With over 24,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the Carote frying pan is clearly loved by shoppers. One five-star reviewer confirmed that it’s “truly non-stick” without butter or oil: “Anything in the pan will wipe right out or really it just falls out.” Another shopper said that it’s “easy to clean, to the point where I usually only have to wipe it out.”

“It gives you plenty of space for several items,” someone else wrote of the pan’s tiny size. 

Right now, you can snag the Carote Non-Stick Mini Frying Pan for its lowest price on Amazon this month. If your old frying pan has seen better days, add the chart-topping pan to your cart before the discount ends — and check out more popular frying pans on Amazon below.

GreenPan Pro Rio Ceramic Frying Pan

Amazon GreenPan Rio Healthy Ceramic Nonstick 7" Frying Pan Skillet, PFAS-Free, Dishwasher Safe

Amazon

Gotham Steel Mini Egg and Omelet Pan

Amazon Gotham Steel Mini Egg and Omelet Pan with Ultra Nonstick Titanium & Ceramic Coating

Amazon

Michelangelo Small Frying Pan with Lid

Amazon MICHELANGELO Small Frying Pan with Lid, Nonstick 8 inch Frying Pan with Bakelite Handle

Amazon

Cyrret Stone 8-Inch Frying Pan

Amazon Cyrret Stone Frying Pan 8 inch, Nonstick Small Omelet Pan

Amazon

Sensarte Non-Stick Frying Pan

Amazon SENSARTE Nonstick Frying Pan Skillet, Swiss Granite Coating Omelette Pan

Amazon

