Caroline Wozniacki Returns to Tennis with a Win: ‘3 Years, 8 Months, 2 Kids Later! We Are Back Baby!’

Caroline Wozniacki is returning to tennis on winning form.

The 33-year-old won her first-round match at the National Bank Open — also known as the Canadian Open — in Montreal on Tuesday, more than three years after she stepped back from the sport.

She beat Australian qualifier Kimberly Birrell 6-2 6-2 and will take on Wimbledon champion Markéta Vondroušová in the next round on Wednesday.

“3 years, 8 Months, 2 kids later! We are back baby!! Feels good to get the W today! 💪🏻,” wrote Wozniacki on social media after her triumph alongside a photo of herself on the court during the match.

"Love it," wrote Serena Williams in the comments section, while Lindsey Vonn added, "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."



Wozniacki's husband David Lee, who she married in 2019, also showed his delight at her win, writing, “So proud of you!!!!! ❤️.”

Wozniacki announced she was returning to tennis during an interview Vogue in June. She also shared in a tweet that she “still has goals” she wants to accomplish after saying goodbye to the sport due to her desire to start a family with former NBA athlete Lee and her diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis.

“Over these past three years away from the game I got to make up for lost time with my family, I became a mother and now have two beautiful children I am so grateful for,” she wrote. “But I still have goals I want to accomplish. I want to show my kids that you can pursue your dreams no matter your age or role. We decided as a family it’s time. I’m coming back to play and I can’t wait!”



Caroline Wozniacki, David Lee and their children James and Olivia. Caroline Wozniacki/Instagram

Wozniacki and Lee share son James, 9 months, and daughter Olivia, 2.

Opening up to Vogue about motherhood, Wozniacki said, “I've talked with a lot of women who gave up on their own dreams because they wanted to be with their families, but somewhere deep down they have this yearning to do something they're passionate about. I want to show those women that maybe there's a way."

"It's certainly not easy to find the right balance — and I'm so lucky to have a supportive husband and supportive parents, and the help of a nanny — but I think it's possible,” she continued. “I want to prove that to myself and to those women."



Caroline Wozniacki and her two kids. Caroline Wozniacki/Instagram

"You can have both: You can be thrilled with your family and with everything at home and still have a career — and be great at it."

"Let's also understand: Most men on tour don't have to retire to have a family — they can play through," she added.

"For the women though, it's mostly been an either/or, and I'd like to be part of changing this. Victoria Azarenka, Kim Clijsters, and Serena [Williams] have already shown what it takes to have a child and return to the tour. It's not easy by any means, but it is possible."

While announcing her return, the Grand Slam Champion said she’d also like to play at the US Open in New York later this month, as well as the Australian Open in January.

The former world No. 1 had revealed she was retiring from the sport in a post on Instagram in December 2019.

