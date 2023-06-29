Caroline Wozniacki Hopes to Show Women Can Balance Career and Family After Announcing Return to Tennis

Caroline Wozniacki is hoping to show that women can have it all.

The Grand Slam champion, 32, revealed Thursday in an interview with Vogue that she's returning to tennis after stepping back from the sport for three years. In the article, Wozniacki spoke about her family of four and opened up about balancing both a career and a family.

"I've talked with a lot of women who gave up on their own dreams because they wanted to be with their families, but somewhere deep down they have this yearning to do something they're passionate about," she begins. "I want to show those women that maybe there's a way."

"It's certainly not easy to find the right balance — and I'm so lucky to have a supportive husband and supportive parents, and the help of a nanny — but I think it's possible. I want to prove that to myself and to those women."

"You can have both: You can be thrilled with your family and with everything at home and still have a career — and be great at it."

The former No. 1 player continues, noting that although female athletes have typically had to take time off from the sport, men have been able to stay on the court. "Let's also understand: Most men on tour don't have to retire to have a family — they can play through," she muses.

"For the women though, it's mostly been an either/or, and I'd like to be part of changing this. Victoria Azarenka, Kim Clijsters, and Serena [Williams] have already shown what it takes to have a child and return to the tour. It's not easy by any means, but it is possible."

In October 2022, Wozniacki and her husband David Lee welcomed their second baby together, son James. The couple also shares daughter Olivia, 2.

In December 2019, Wozniacki announced that she was retiring from pro tennis, writing on Instagram that she wanted to start a family in the near future.

"I've always told myself, when the time comes, that there are things away from tennis that I want to do more, then it's time to be done. In recent months, I've realized that there is a lot more in life that I'd like to accomplish off the court," she wrote at the time.

"Getting married to David was one of those goals and starting a family with him while continuing to travel the world and helping raise awareness about rheumatoid arthritis (project upcoming) are all passions of mine moving forward."

