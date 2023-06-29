Caroline Wozniacki Announces Return to Tennis, 3 Years After Retiring

The former world No. 1, who is now the mother of two, will play the Canadian Open in August, followed by the US Open

By
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Updated on June 29, 2023 10:41AM EDT
Caroline Wozniacki
Photo: Steven Ryan/Getty

Caroline Wozniacki is back!

The 32-year-old former world No. 1 player, who retired in 2020, has announced that she is making a return to professional tennis.

In a tweet on Thursday morning, the Danish athlete shared that she “still has goals” she wants to accomplish, three years after she stepped away from the sport due to her desire to start a family with her former NBA athlete husband, David Lee, and her diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis.

“Over these past three years away from the game I got to make up for lost time with my family, I became a mother and now have two beautiful children I am so grateful for,” she wrote. “But I still have goals I want to accomplish. I want to show my kids that you can pursue your dreams no matter your age or role. We decided as a family it’s time. I’m coming back to play and I can’t wait!”

In an essay for Vogue published on Thursday, Wozniacki elaborated on her change of heart — all of which was prompted by discovering shortly after the birth of her son James (who was born last October) that she still had a love for the game.

"It's hard to say why, or what changed, but when my dad [and longtime coach Piotr] saw me practice that day, and said, 'It looks like you're enjoying it more' — that was exactly how I felt: I was relaxed and having fun, and somehow that let me see everything more clearly,” she wrote.

Caroline Wozniacki

Wozniacki says she will make her return at the Canadian Open in Montreal in August, and then added she’d like to play the US Open in New York, followed by the Australian Open in January.

As the news broke of her return, the United States Tennis Association announced Thursday that it will award Wozniacki a wild card into the women’s singles main draw.

The mother of two shared in the Vogue essay that she gave her close friend Serena Williams a heads up about her decision to un-retire.

“Serena [Williams] and I had dinner a few weeks ago, and when I told her my plan she just said, ‘Wow — good for you. I’m going to cheer you on every step of the way, and if you ever need anything, I’m here.’ She’s always been there for me.”

As for whether she’ll have any nerves as she navigates her way back to the pro circuit, the famously competitive Wozniacki is seemingly completely optimistic.

"Am I nervous? Not really," Wozniacki said. "I'm coming back to something I love. Yes, I'll be nervous before a match; I'm okay with that. I'm great with that. Can I win the US Open? I think so. Can I win the Australian Open? I think so. That's why I'm doing this. And I guess we'll see what happens."

