Caroline Kennedy Shares Rare Personal Message About Dad JFK

In a post shared to Instagram, Kennedy offered a message of gratitude to the men who once saved her father's life

By
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee headshot
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee is a Politics Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for three years. Her work has previously appeared in The Washington Post, Buzzfeed, Eater, and other outlets.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 2, 2023 12:12PM EDT
Caroline Kennedy Offers Rare Personal Message About Dad JFK
Jack Schlossberg (left), Caroline Kennedy . Photo:

US Embassy of Australia/Instagram

Caroline Kennedy offered a rare and heartfelt message this week about her father, John F. Kennedy, and the men who once saved his life.

Kennedy, 65, currently serves as the U.S. Ambassador to Australia, a role she's held for one year. On Tuesday, Kennedy shared a series of images of her and her son, Jack Schlossberg, on the Solomon Islands just off the Australian coast, along with a poignant caption about the impact the area had on her late father.

"Today, I can't believe I am standing in a place so far from home but so close to my heart," she captioned the image. "This place made President Kennedy the man he was. It is where he first experienced the responsibility of leadership — the knowledge that the lives and safety of his crew depended on him. He risked his own life to save theirs."

The photos show she and Schlossberg walking on the beach and also visiting with a group of Solomon Island men who descended from the men who saved her father during an incident that took place in his World War II naval career.

In August 1943, a Naval ship commanded by Kennedy was struck by a Japanese destroyer, requiring the sailors to swim ashore to the Olasana Island. Two Americans died during the incident and the rest were found and helped by men who lived on the island.

"My father owed his life to their courage, their willingness to put themselves at risk, and to serve their country in the battle for freedom," Kennedy wrote. "Their legacy is the one we honor today. I wouldn’t be here if not for them."

She added that she and her son were able to thank the descendants of those men recently, some 80 years after their ancestors saved her father.

"Our lives may be shaped by historical events and the times in which we live, but it is the connections we make to one another that define us and give our lives meaning. It made me want to come here one day though I never imagined it would really happen," she added.

Kennedy continued: "Now, Jack and I are here to renew the bond of friendship and to thank you for all that you and your family have done. We will carry this memory with us always and pass down the story that unites us across generations, space and time."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Kennedy previously served as the U.S. Ambassador to Japan under President Barack Obama, and is one of the most prominent members of her famed political family—if not also one of its more reserved.

She endorsed President Joe Biden early on in his 2020 presidential run and spoke at the Democratic National Convention on his behalf. Biden selected her to serve as the ambassador to Australia in summer 2022.

Related Articles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle responsible tech vid
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal Why Archie and Lilibet Will Be 'Grateful' in New Video
Pence, Trump
Mike Pence Questions Donald Trump's Candidacy After Jan. 6 Indictment
Former President Donald Trump arrives at New York Criminal Court at 100 Centre Street for his arraignment after a grand jury indictment in New York City on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Donald Trump was indicted Thursday by a Manhattan grand jury on more than 30 counts related to business fraud. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating the former president in connection with his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels. Grand Jury Indictment of Former President Donald Trump, New York, United States - 04 Apr 2023
Trump’s Jan. 6 Indictment Describes Six Unnamed ‘Co-Conspirators’: Here’s What We Know About Them So Far
Madonna and Beyonce Pose With Their Daughters Backstage at Renaissance Tour: 'Enthralled'
Madonna and Beyoncé Pose with Their Daughters Backstage at Renaissance Tour in Rare Photos
George T. Conway III, husband of White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, attends the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC; Carlos De Oliveira, an employee of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, leaves a court appearance with at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Miami
George Conway Offers Legal Advice to Trump Co-Defendant Following ‘Damning’ Indictment: ‘Cooperate’
Krispy Kreme Will Give a Free Donut for Showing a Mega Million Ticket So That âAll Lottery Tickets Are Winnersâ via a press release
Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Free Donuts for Showing a Lottery Ticket as Mega Millions Reaches $1.05 Billion
Trump and Kevin McCarthy
Donald Trump Threatens House Republicans to Impeach Joe Biden or Get Run Out of Office
Chris Pratt and son at baseball game
Chris Pratt Shares Rare Photos with Son Jack, 10, as They Visit Dodgers Stadium: 'What a Day!'
Robert Rodriguez en la premiere de Machete, Festival Internacional de Venecia 2010.
Robert Rodriguez Opens Up About Working with Son Racer on 'Spy Kids': 'Most Valued Collaborator' (Exclusive)
Gigi Hadid Goes Blueberry-Picking with Daughter Khai, 2, in Rare Photos: 'Best of Summer'
Gigi Hadid Goes Blueberry Picking with Daughter Khai, 2, in Rare Photos: 'Best of Summer'
Donald Trump, Walt Nauta, and Carlos de Oliveira
Could Donald Trump's Co-Defendants Turn Against Him? Legal Experts Weigh In
Joe Biden Says âNo Man Deserves One Great Love, Let Alone Twoâ in Tribute to Jill Biden and First Wife Neilia
Joe Biden Says 'No Man Deserves 1 Great Love, Let Alone 2' in Tribute to Jill Biden and First Wife Neilia
Angus Cloud attends the Closing Night Gala Red Carpet at the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 08, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Inside Angus Cloud's Grief Before Dying: 'Euphoria' Star 'Intensely Struggled' with His Dad's Death Last Week
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson hold hands while out on a sunny stroll in New York City.
Robert Pattinson and Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Hold Hands During Rare Sighting Together in N.Y.C.
Trump & Ron DeSantis
Trump Crushes DeSantis in New Republican Primary Poll, Despite Florida Governor's Heavy Campaigning
Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Sweet Tribute to Dad Arnold for His 76th Birthday: 'We Love You'
Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Sweet Tribute to Dad Arnold for His 76th Birthday: 'We Love You'