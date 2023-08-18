Carol Duvall, Crafting Pioneer and One of HGTV's Original Stars, Has Died at 97

The 'Carol Duvall Show' star died in Traverse City, Mich. on July 31, her family confirmed

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 18, 2023 02:17PM EDT
THE CAROL DUVALL SHOW 1994-2005, pictured: Carol Duvall
THE CAROL DUVALL SHOW, Carol Duvall, 1994-2005. Photo:

HGTV/courtesy Everett Collection

Carol Duvall, who hosted the long-running The Carol Duvall Show on HGTV, has died at age 97.

The crafting queen died in Traverse City, Michigan, on July 31 at the age of 97, her family confirmed to the New York Times, which shared a tribute to the star Thursday.

Duvall started out on local TV stations in Grand Rapids and Detroit, MI, and built a decade-spanning career that led her to become a nationally recognized figure on arts-and-crafts shows on ABC and HGTV.

HGTV paid tribute to the star on Instagram, writing, “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family.”

Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick, who has starred on several HGTV shows, commented on the post: "Loved her show! My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones," she shared.

Others shared their memories of enjoying the show over the years, calling Carol a "legend" and asking the network to run a marathon of it in her honor.

Her broadcasting career launched in 1951 at WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids, where she ran a show for children. She moved to WWJ-TV in Detroit and worked for 18 years in various roles, including as a news anchor, co-producer, and host of her first craft-oriented show, Here’s Carol Duvall.

This paved the way for her first national show on ABC, where she was a craft expert on The Home Show, which aired from 1988-1994. Duvall then became host of The Carol Duvall Show, which aired daily from 1994-2005. It later moved over to the now-defunct DIY Network, where it aired until 2009.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Duvall also frequently appeared on Lifetime shows Our Home and Handmade by Design as a craft expert.

She famously attempted all manner of creative activities from rubber stamping and needlework to jewelry making and quilting. She also often included projects for kids.

The Carol Duvall Show is available to stream on Discovery+.

Related Articles
Zooey Deschanel and Fiance Jonathan Scott Visit Paris
Zooey Deschanel and Fiancé Jonathan Scott Visit Paris After Engagement: ‘Love of My Life’
Flames Shoot Out Of Southwest Airlines Plane Engine Upon Departure From Houston's Hobby Airport En Route To CancÃºn, Prompting Emergency Return; Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-7H4 arrives at Los Angeles international Airport on October 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Flames Shoot Out from Southwest Flight After Takeoff Due to Mechanical Issue – Watch
Diane Sawyer's Martha's Vineyard home
Diane Sawyer's Longtime 20-Acre Martha’s Vineyard Home up for Sale - See the Photos!
Chris Pine and an unknown brunette enjoying a holiday in Sardinia
Chris Pine and Mystery Brunette Enjoy Vacation in Sardinia, Italy – See the Pics!
Harry Styles Former LA Home
Harry Styles' Former LA Home Sold for $6.7 Million by 'Selling Sunset' Star — See Inside! (Exclusive)
Furniture Outlet Deals Tout
The 12 Best Furniture Deals in Amazon’s Outlet Right Now Go Up to 53% Off
Selling The OC Key Art
‘Selling Sunset’ Spinoff ‘Selling the OC’ Announces Second Season Premiere Date
NeNe Leakes and husband Gregg Leakes visit the SiriusXM Studios on December 12, 2014 in New York City
NeNe Leakes Says She Misses Late Husband Gregg 'More Than Words Can Say' on His 68th 'Heavenly Birthday'
Halloween Decorations Tout
Halloween Decorations Are Already on Sale at Amazon, Where Festive Finds Start at Just $4
Reading Pillow Tout
This Best-Selling Reading Pillow That Amazon Shoppers Call a ‘Godsend’ for Back Support Is on Sale
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner sell Miami mansion
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Sell Their Miami Mansion for $15 Million
Ariana Madix; Tom Sandoval; Raquel Leviss
Raquel Leviss Gave Tom Sandoval a Key to Her Apartment, but He Chose to Stay with Ariana Madix Post-Split
Lori Harvey Is 'Living La Vida Loca' with Boyfriend Damson Idris on Cabo Trip https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv-xqpkSXW-/?img_index=5
Lori Harvey Is 'Living La Vida Loca' with Boyfriend Damson Idris on Cabo Trip
Tourists and Parisians sit in the Champ de Mars in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on August 9, 2023.
Drunk American Tourists Get Caught Hiding Out in Eiffel Tower Overnight
Early Customer-Loved Home/Kitchen Deals tout
35 Amazon Customer-Loved Home and Kitchen Finds on Sale Before Labor Day — Prices Start at $6
One-Off: Vacuum Deal Tout
Shoppers Prefer This Pet Vacuum with ‘Phenomenal’ Suction to Their Dysons, and It’s on Sale