Carol Duvall, Crafting Pioneer and One of HGTV's Original Stars, Has Died at 97

Carol Duvall, who hosted the long-running The Carol Duvall Show on HGTV, has died at age 97.

The crafting queen died in Traverse City, Michigan, on July 31 at the age of 97, her family confirmed to the New York Times, which shared a tribute to the star Thursday.

Duvall started out on local TV stations in Grand Rapids and Detroit, MI, and built a decade-spanning career that led her to become a nationally recognized figure on arts-and-crafts shows on ABC and HGTV.



HGTV paid tribute to the star on Instagram, writing, “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family.”

Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick, who has starred on several HGTV shows, commented on the post: "Loved her show! My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones," she shared.

Others shared their memories of enjoying the show over the years, calling Carol a "legend" and asking the network to run a marathon of it in her honor.

Her broadcasting career launched in 1951 at WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids, where she ran a show for children. She moved to WWJ-TV in Detroit and worked for 18 years in various roles, including as a news anchor, co-producer, and host of her first craft-oriented show, Here’s Carol Duvall.

This paved the way for her first national show on ABC, where she was a craft expert on The Home Show, which aired from 1988-1994. Duvall then became host of The Carol Duvall Show, which aired daily from 1994-2005. It later moved over to the now-defunct DIY Network, where it aired until 2009.

Duvall also frequently appeared on Lifetime shows Our Home and Handmade by Design as a craft expert.

She famously attempted all manner of creative activities from rubber stamping and needlework to jewelry making and quilting. She also often included projects for kids.



The Carol Duvall Show is available to stream on Discovery+.