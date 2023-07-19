Carol Burnett Steps Out with Her Husband for Montecito Dinner Date Months After 90th Birthday

The comedic icon was seen arriving at Lucky's with her husband Brian Miller

By
David Chiu
Updated on July 19, 2023 04:14PM EDT
Carol Burnett arrives at Lucky's in Montecito, California.
Carol Burnett stopping at Lucky's for dinner with her husband. Photo:

Jishphoto/Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Carol Burnett was all smiles while out on the town on Tuesday.

The comedic icon and her husband Brian Miller were photographed arriving at Lucky’s in Montecito, California, for dinner, July 18. Burnett smiled and waved at photographers during the outing. Miller was not pictured.

Burnett and Miller have known each other since the ‘90s, first meeting in Long Beach, California, while the comedian was performing there. After a few years of dating, the couple tied the knot in November 2001.

During a 2007 feature on PBS' American Masters, Burnett said that she and Miller "have a terrific relationship. And I feel so fortunate at this time of my life to be with him. And all of my friends have just totally embraced him. And he loves all of my buddies, so it works out great."

Prior to her relationship with Miller, Burnett was married to actor Don Saroyan from 1955 to 1962. She was then wed to television producer Joe Hamilton from 1963 to 1984; the couple share three daughters: Carrie, Jody and Erin.

The legend just celebrated her 90th birthday earlier this year in April. She marked the milestone with a NBC television special. Among the many stars who were present at the Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love tribute included Amy Poehler, Katy Perry, Cher, Julie Andrews, Jane Lynch , Susan Lucci, Steve Carell and Hannah Einbinder

In a PEOPLE interview from her big birthday month, Burnett spoke about her incredible nine decades of life. "I can't wrap my head around it,” she said in the April interview. “I still feel like I'm about 11, but I'm amazed. It sure went fast. But I'm glad because I've got all my parts — got my hips, I got my knees and I've got my brain, so I'm happy about that."

The award-winning comedian’s career has spanned decades in television, movies, and theater. She told PEOPLE in April that she wanted her legacy to be that "I made people laugh, made them feel good when they might have been down. In my fan mail, many say it was the only time the family would get together, to watch and laugh. And that sometimes they were lonesome and were cheered up by our show. That's a good feeling."

