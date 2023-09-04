Carmen Electra Reveals Her Number One Only Fans Page Request is Videos of Her Feet

The former Baywatch star and brand ambassador for the IAmGia clothing line says it makes her laugh at how many fans have a foot fetish

By
Gillian Telling
Gillian Telling

Senior Editor of Movies, People Magazine

Updated on September 4, 2023 01:22PM EDT
Carmen Electra stuns in a sheer black dress at I.AM.GIA's House of Gia hosted by Carmen Electra.
Carmen Electra at an I.Am.Gia event In L.A. Photo:

Babak Rachpoot

Life is looking extra fashionable for Carmen Electra these days.

After scoring a SKIMS ad earlier in the summer, the former Baywatch actress, singer, and dancer, 51, has a new campaign for the fall: She's the face of Australian clothing line I.Am.Gia. and she's loving the "freedom and expression" that comes with the role.

"Early in my career, I used to go for these sexy outfits, like hot pants and metallic materials, only to have my team say 'no, you can't wear that," she tells PEOPLE. "This clothing line reminds me of when I first moved to L.A. in the early '90s. I'd go shopping on Melrose Place. It was the most exciting thing. I'd get money out of the ATM, buy a wild outfit to wear out that night. It was so much fun."

Another thing she's loving? Having complete artistic control over her super popular Only Fans page.

"I'm so happy because I decided to be my own boss when it comes to the content," she says. "I get to feel the freedom and creativity of doing whatever I want to do, bouncing back and forth with the fans and their requests."

But the top request she gets from her fans has nothing to do with fashion or even anything from her ankles up.

"I get so many foot requests which is the funniest thing to me," she says. "I'm always like, 'What would you want to see me do with my feet? Should I stomp grapes? Put whipped cream on them?'"

The demand for foot content may amuse her, but she's not the least bit surprised by it. "Back in the day on the Internet, there were pages dedicated to my feet in high heels. I accidentally stumbled upon it once so I've always known that existed."

Electra, who loves engaging with her OnlyFans followers, adds that a lot of what she learned about business and having artistic control of her brand was taught to her by her former boyfriend and mentor Prince.

"He was a very intense person when it came to working. He was always in the studio," she says. "Just seeing that level of dedication, I was just taking in everything he was doing. And he gave us a sense of freedom creatively," she says. "It helped me know what I want now. I have my own direction, I come up with my own creative ideas. I have my own path."

