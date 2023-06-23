Carly Rae Jepsen Opens Up About Dating and 'Being Confident Enough to Put Yourself Out There'

The Canadian pop singer-songwriter spoke about her personal life ahead of her performance at the Glastonbury Festival on Friday

By Jill Lupupa
Updated on June 23, 2023 12:40PM EDT
Carly Rae Jepsen performs on Day 2 of BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 27, 2023
Carly Rae Jepsen performing in May 2023. Photo:

Steve Jennings/WireImage

Carly Rae Jepsen is opening up about taking romantic risks in her personal life.

“There’s something really cool about being confident enough to put yourself out there," Jepsen, 37, told the BBC ahead of her appearance at the Glastonbury Festival in England on Friday.

“If the connection happens, that becomes its own beautiful thing — but just saying you’re interested is a cool step to take," added the "Call Me Maybe" singer, who went Instagram official with her boyfriend Cole Marsden Greif-Neill — better known Grammy-winning music producer Cole M.G.N. — in November 2022.

Singer Carly Rae Jepsen performs onstage during Outloud at WeHo Pride 2023
Carly Rae Jepsen performing in June 2023.

Scott Dudelson/Getty

"The world needs more of that because, as I've written about extensively, a lot of people are very lonely,” Jepsen continued.

"And if we get comfortable with rejection, and put ourselves out there, and let it fly and see what happens, then there's more fun and adventures to be had."

The Canadian pop singer-songwriter is appearing at Glastonbury for the first time. The festival is held in a remote part of rural Somerset, England every June and attracts the biggest names in music — including this year's headline acts Guns 'N Roses and Elton John.

"I'm so excited for the festival. I've heard so many iconic, wonderful things," Jepsen told the BBC about her show, adding that she had "come prepared" by packing all her sundresses for the event, which attracts a crowd of more than 200,000 people.

Glastonbury isn't the only festival the "Run Away With Me" singer is playing this year, as Jepsen is also appearing at Chicago’s Lollapalooza festival on Aug. 3.

Billie Eilish and Karol G will also take to the stage as headline acts on the first day of the 2023 show with Jepsen following suit. Other performers across the four-day event will include headliners Kendrick Lamar, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, The 1975 and Tomorrow x Together

Additional acts will also include the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, Suki Waterhouse, Rina Sawayama, Lil Yachty, Diplo, Pusha T, and Maggie Rogers to name a few.

