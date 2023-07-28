Carly Rae Jepsen Invites Fans to 'Grandma's House' with Curated Hotel Suite for Lollapalooza (Exclusive)

If you're hoping to have The Loveliest Time during Lollapalooza in Chicago, look no further than Carly Rae Jepsen's curated hotel suite.

In partnership with IHG Hotels & Resorts, the pop star put together a special suite stocked with all her favorite amenities at the Kimpton Gray Hotel in Chicago for two fans to enjoy a five-night stay in during the music festival.

"It's my hotel of dreams," Jepsen, 37, tells PEOPLE of the hotel package, which includes VIP Lollapalooza tickets and access to a kick-off party, where the two guests will see the musician perform and meet her backstage. It'll mark one of her first live sets since her new album The Loveliest Time dropped on Friday.

IHG Hotels & Resorts' 'Guest How Carly Rae Jepsen Guests' Experience. Courtesy of IHG Hotels & Resorts

"When I travel, my favorite thing is just to make it feel as cozy as possible, because I am on the road a lot," she explains. "I like to make it feel sort of 'grandma-core' is my joke, but as many florals and prints, colors, throw blankets, robes and cushions, all of the above is my vibe for making a hotel feel like home for a night. And so I've decorated it as such."

The "Guest How Carly Rae Jepsen Guests" package is available to all IHG One Rewards members, who can use their rewards points through July 30 at 12 p.m. EST to bid on the stay.

IHG Hotels & Resorts' 'Guest How Carly Rae Jepsen Guests' Experience. Courtesy of IHG Hotels & Resorts

Guests will experience the hotel through Jepsen's eyes, as the room's stocked with her favorite books, beauty products, vinyl records, snacks and more. They'll also dine on her go-to order of sole, Caesar salad and french fries during the stay.

"I just went full-blown 'Come to grandma's house,' but also make it a little Pretty Woman-esque with champagne, chocolate covered strawberries, vinyl and things that make it feel so cozy," she says. "You can go rage during the day and come home to some sort of cozy sanctuary at night."

IHG Hotels & Resorts' 'Guest How Carly Rae Jepsen Guests' Experience. Courtesy of IHG Hotels & Resorts

Jepsen was allowed to go "full indulgence" with her ideas for the suite — and she didn't hold back: "I was like, 'We're going to need Häagen-Dazs ice cream. We're going to need face masks. We're just going to make it luxury for the night.'"

More information about the package can be found at the IHG One Rewards website — and hopeful fans should hurry, because the "Cut to the Feeling" musician is already counting down the days.

"It'll be a really nice weekend," says Jepsen. "I'm really looking forward to the whole thing."