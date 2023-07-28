Carly Rae Jepsen Invites Fans to 'Grandma's House' with Curated Hotel Suite for Lollapalooza (Exclusive)

Jepsen is partnering with IHG Hotels & Resorts to give two fans a luxurious stay at the Kimpton Gray Hotel in Chicago for the music festival

By
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin has over five years of experience working in digital journalism, and he’s worked at PEOPLE since 2022. Jack started in the industry with internships at Rolling Stone and Entertainment Tonight, and he worked as a freelance writer for publications including Bustle, MTV News, Shondaland, L’Officiel USA, Ladygunn, Flood and PopCrush before joining PEOPLE. In his current role, Jack covers daily music news and has interviewed both up-and-coming and established artists including Dolly Parton, Michelle Branch, Ashanti, Cyndi Lauper, Normani, Carly Rae Jepsen and Coco Jones.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 28, 2023 12:38PM EDT
Carly Rae Jepsen kimpton gray hotel lollapalooza
Carly Rae Jepsen. Photo:

Courtesy of IHG Hotels & Resorts

If you're hoping to have The Loveliest Time during Lollapalooza in Chicago, look no further than Carly Rae Jepsen's curated hotel suite.

In partnership with IHG Hotels & Resorts, the pop star put together a special suite stocked with all her favorite amenities at the Kimpton Gray Hotel in Chicago for two fans to enjoy a five-night stay in during the music festival.

"It's my hotel of dreams," Jepsen, 37, tells PEOPLE of the hotel package, which includes VIP Lollapalooza tickets and access to a kick-off party, where the two guests will see the musician perform and meet her backstage. It'll mark one of her first live sets since her new album The Loveliest Time dropped on Friday.

Carly Rae Jepsen kimpton gray hotel lollapalooza
IHG Hotels & Resorts' 'Guest How Carly Rae Jepsen Guests' Experience.

Courtesy of IHG Hotels & Resorts

"When I travel, my favorite thing is just to make it feel as cozy as possible, because I am on the road a lot," she explains. "I like to make it feel sort of 'grandma-core' is my joke, but as many florals and prints, colors, throw blankets, robes and cushions, all of the above is my vibe for making a hotel feel like home for a night. And so I've decorated it as such."

The "Guest How Carly Rae Jepsen Guests" package is available to all IHG One Rewards members, who can use their rewards points through July 30 at 12 p.m. EST to bid on the stay.

Carly Rae Jepsen kimpton gray hotel lollapalooza
IHG Hotels & Resorts' 'Guest How Carly Rae Jepsen Guests' Experience.

Courtesy of IHG Hotels & Resorts

Guests will experience the hotel through Jepsen's eyes, as the room's stocked with her favorite books, beauty products, vinyl records, snacks and more. They'll also dine on her go-to order of sole, Caesar salad and french fries during the stay.

"I just went full-blown 'Come to grandma's house,' but also make it a little Pretty Woman-esque with champagne, chocolate covered strawberries, vinyl and things that make it feel so cozy," she says. "You can go rage during the day and come home to some sort of cozy sanctuary at night."

Carly Rae Jepsen kimpton gray hotel lollapalooza
IHG Hotels & Resorts' 'Guest How Carly Rae Jepsen Guests' Experience.

Courtesy of IHG Hotels & Resorts

Jepsen was allowed to go "full indulgence" with her ideas for the suite — and she didn't hold back: "I was like, 'We're going to need Häagen-Dazs ice cream. We're going to need face masks. We're just going to make it luxury for the night.'"

More information about the package can be found at the IHG One Rewards website — and hopeful fans should hurry, because the "Cut to the Feeling" musician is already counting down the days.

"It'll be a really nice weekend," says Jepsen. "I'm really looking forward to the whole thing."

Related Articles
Dave Hause
Dave Hause Is Back in the Front Seat on 'Drive It Like It's Stolen' (Exclusive)
Niecey Nash, wife Sandals Jamaica
Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Celeb-Favorite Hotels and Resorts Across the World
Lionel Richie Announces 3-Day Exclusive Travel Experience in the Bahamas in Celebration of Five-Decade Career
Lionel Richie Announces 3-Day, Music-Filled Getaway in the Bahamas — and Invites Fans to Join Him! (Exclusive)
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Sings About Having 'No Control' Over Love on New Single 'Favorite Kind of High'
Best Stocking Stuffers
42 Last-Minute Stocking Stuffers — All Under $100
Carly Rae Jepsen
Carly Rae Jepsen Talks Broadway, Going Viral on TikTok and Feeling 'Excited' About Her New Romance
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT)
See Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Suit Up for the 2023 CMT Awards Red Carpet
Meghan Trainor on Dropping New Album
Meghan Trainor on Dropping Album Same Day as Taylor Swift, Carly Rae Jepsen: 'A Good Day for Pop'
Coachella
Coachella 2022 Is Here! Everything to Know from the Most-Anticipated Performers to the Hottest Parties
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 06: Da Brat performs onstage during the Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 06, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)
Da Brat and Her Baby-to-Be Perform at Lovers & Friends Music Festival
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 24: General view of the crowd during Hayden James' performance on the Gobi stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 24, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella)
Coachella 2023: Everything to Know from the Most-Anticipated Performers to the Hottest Parties
J-Hope of BTS attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards
BTS' J-Hope Goes Grunge with Messy Mullet and Baggy Clothes as for Lollapalooza Transformation
Andy Roddick, Serena Williams
Andy Roddick Says Serena Williams' Retirement Will Be "Bigger Circus" Than His: 'So Many Eyeballs'
Falling For Christmas. Lindsay Lohan as Sierra in Falling For Christmas. Cr. Scott Everett White/Netflix © 2022.
All About the Real Hotels Where Lindsay Lohan Filmed Her New Movie, 'Falling for Christmas'
KELLY CLARKSON ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE LAS VEGAS ENGAGEMENT AT BAKKT THEATER AT PLANET HOLLYWOOD RESORT & CASINO
Kelly Clarkson Announces 'Intimate' Las Vegas Residency Tied to New 'Chemistry' Album: 'So Excited'
celeb-us-open 2022
Tennis, Anyone? See All the Celebrities in N.Y.C. for the 2022 US Open